Olympian Erriyon Knighton was once a soccer recruit in Alabama





Share Tweet Share Share E-mail Nick Saban has done some impressive things on the recruitment path at the University of Alabama. He’s flipped athletes from rival schools, offered international players, and could have Dre Kirkpatrick’s son play for him in a few years. However, those aspects pale in comparison to the Crimson Tide which almost has an Olympian. Erriyon Knighton was offered a scholarship to Alabama for the class of 2022. A native of Tampa, Florida, he was a highly talented football and track star at Hillsborough High School. Knighton played quarterback, wide receiver, running back and safety. Studying his highlight tape, he possessed the ball skills, speed, hands, tackling ability, football intelligence and explosiveness to play offensively or defensively. The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder would have been a receiver, cornerback or safety for the Tide. His skills would fit perfectly in Alabama, and Saban would continue his success recruiting for the state of Florida. Knighton acknowledged that his calling was in the 100 and 200 meters during his first year in 2019. He ran the second fastest time in the 200 meters for an athlete under 18 in world history, with a time of 20.23 seconds in the final at the 2020 US Olympics Track and Field Junior. Seeing his potential, Knighton decided to forgo his last two years of high school and go professional. He signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas in January at the age of 16 and has not looked back. He broke the 10-second barrier over 100 meters at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet on May 2 in Clermont, Fla. Knighton put a time of 9.9 seconds into the event, but he did something bigger on May 31. The 17-year-old set the world’s best under-18 for the boys’ 200-meter race, clocking in at 20.11 seconds. Knighton set a time of 20.04 seconds in the 200 meters at the US Olympic Trials last week. He would then drive a time of 19.88 seconds into the semifinals, beating the legendary Usain Bolt’s under-20 record. Knighton also defeated Noah Lyles, a 23-year-old world champion, in the event. Lyles won the 2019 World Championships in Athletics in the 200 meters. A young man with this kind of gear once considered football an option in Alabama. After seeing what Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle did, you could imagine the records Knighton would have set if he continued playing football. He holds the world records under 18 and under 20 in the 200 meters. *Get Alabama’s BEST football insider information, bulletin board access, and recruiting coverage today!SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!* Stephen M. Smith is the Editor-in-Chief and Senior Writer for:Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can like it onFacebookor follow him on Twitter, via@CoachingMSmith.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos