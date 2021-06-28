Top 10 Richest Tennis Players Discover Their Net Worth Here

Tennis players are among the highest paid athletes in the world, winning hundreds of thousands and sometimes even millions in a single tournament. What’s more, their clearance deals can also be worth a lot of money, adding to their already overflowing bank balances.

But who are the richest men and women who have ever played the game professionally? With Wimbledon around the corner we decided to find out

10. John McEnroe – $100 Million

Image: Twitter/unlvrebelx

The first on the list is one of the most controversial players of all time, famous not only for his excellent tennis prowess, but also for his hot temper!

He won seven Grand Slam singles titles in the 1980s, all of which came at the US Open and Wimbledon, plus he won seven Tour finals and five Davis Cup titles with the US team.

Throughout his career, McEnroe won over $12.5 million in prize money. His personality made him hugely marketable, meaning he was able to secure many high paying sponsorship deals with companies like Sergio Tacchini, a big name in 80s tennis.

He is now a commentator and has his own tennis academy.

9. Andre Agassi – $145 Million

Image: Twitter/kela9123

Next up is Andre Agassi, another player who enjoyed great success in the 1990s. He has won the Career Grand Slam as well as an Olympic gold medal.

What’s more, he was part of three Davis Cup winning teams. He retired in 2006 and is married to fellow tennis superstar Steffi Graf.

As you might imagine, Agassi made a significant sum of money while playing and won $31 million of tournament prize money. He was sponsored by companies like Donnay and Mazda.

Since his retirement, he has co-founded Graf Holdings with his wife Agassi, which has made numerous investments.

8. Pete Sampras – $150 Million

Image: Instagram/petesamprasofficial

Pete Sampras dominated the world of men’s tennis in the 1990s. During his career, he managed to win 14 Grand Slam titles, with the French Open being the only one to miss.

He is best remembered for his serve and volley game, which was instrumental in winning seven Wimbledon titles.

Sampras is the fifth highest earner in ATP Tour history after winning $43 million during his career. His best year was 1997 when he won $5.7 million in total.

He was sponsored by Wilson for much of his tennis career, and he was also sponsored by the likes of Nike, Dannon and Pizza Hut.

7. Andy Murray – $165 Million

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sir Andy Murray is a national treasure in the UK, loved by many for eventually winning Wimbledon, 77 years after the last Briton won the trophy.

He won Wimbledon twice, plus the US Open, and finished second at the Australian Open five times, as well as once at the French Open. What’s more, he has two Olympic gold medals.

Murray is the fourth highest earner all-time on the ATP Tour, with prize money totaling over $61 million throughout his career.

He has also struck lucrative deals with a number of major brands, including Adidas, Royal Bank of Scotland and Under Armour.

6. Maria Sharapova – $180 Million

Image: Yann Caradec/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Maria Sharapova was one of the most feared players on the women’s tennis circuit, winning all four Grand Slams in her career.

She won her first Grand Slam on Wimbledon in 2004when she was just 17 years old. The former world number one retired in 2020, aged just 32.

Sharapova has earned the third highest prize money ever on the WTA Tour, winning prizes worth nearly $39 million.

The fact that the Russian is so marketable meant that she had many major sponsorship deals, with brands like Motorola, Tiffany and Porsche. She also has her own Nike tennis apparel collection.

5. Rafael Nadal – $200 Million

Image: Brett Marlow/Flickr, CC BY 2.0

Then we come to arguably the greatest clay court player of all time, Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard has won the French Open a record 13 times, plus he has also won seven other Grand Slams, the US Open four times, Wimbledon twice and the Australian Open once. He is also an Olympic champion and has won two Tour Finals.

Nadal almost won $125 million of prize money, behind only Federer and Djokovic.

He has a deal with Nike, which supplies his clothing and shoes, and has also worked with many other brands, including Emporio Armani and PokerStars. He has also been a global ambassador for Kia Motors since 2004.

4. Serena Williams – $210 Million

Image: Edwin Martinez/Wikimedia Commons

Serena Williams is one of the greatest players of all time.

Her total of 23 Grand Slam titles is second only to Margaret Court in the Open Era, and she has won 73 career titles overall. She is also a prolific doubles player, winning 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles, all alongside her sister Venus.

No tennis player has won more prize money than Serena, who has earned more than… $94 million about her incredible career to date.

Of course, she is highly tradable, which greatly increases her wealth. She currently has endorsement agreements with Gatorade, Aston Martin, Beats by Dre, IBM, Intel and more.

3. Novak Djokovic – $220 Million

Image: Carine06/Wikimedia Commons

In third place is Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation who, together with Federer and Nadal, has dominated the men’s tennis world for years.

No one in the tennis world has won more prize money than Djokovic, who just earned a little $150 million. If this list was based solely on career earnings, he would be the richest tennis player in the world. Djokovic has won every Masters 1000 twice and every Slam twice, which is unbelievable.

He has also received support from many companies and has various business interests through his family’s investment company, including a number of restaurants in Serbia called Novak Café & Restaurant.

2. Roger Federer – $450 Million

Image: Doha Stadium Plus Qatar/Flickr, CC BY 2.0

At number two on the list is Roger Federer, who is often described as the greatest male tennis player of all time.

He is on par with Nadal for the most Grand Slam wins, with both men having 20. He won Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament, a record eight times.

Federer just deserved a little more $130 million in prize money, but has made a huge amount more from endorsements, working with companies such as Mercedes-Benz and Nike, and he also has several business interests.

he is 7this on Forbes list of the highest paid athletes of 2021, for Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady, among others.

1. Ion Tiriac – $1.2 Billion

Image: Twitter/tennis romance

The last name on this list is the one you are least likely to know.

Ion Tiriac was a tennis player who managed to win one Grand Slam title in men’s doubles at the 1970 French Open. Before that, he was an ice hockey player and represented Romania at the 1964 Winter Olympics.

Tiriacs’ enormous wealth comes from his investments.

He founded the first private bank in post-communist Romania and also started a number of other companies in different niches.

He was first included on the Forbes Billionaires list in 2007 there was previously no Romanian on the list.

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out our list of the richest drivers and richest MMA fighters ever.