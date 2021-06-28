Sports
Top 10 Richest Tennis Players Discover Their Net Worth Here
Tennis players are among the highest paid athletes in the world, winning hundreds of thousands and sometimes even millions in a single tournament. What’s more, their clearance deals can also be worth a lot of money, adding to their already overflowing bank balances.
But who are the richest men and women who have ever played the game professionally? With Wimbledon around the corner we decided to find out
10. John McEnroe – $100 Million
The first on the list is one of the most controversial players of all time, famous not only for his excellent tennis prowess, but also for his hot temper!
He won seven Grand Slam singles titles in the 1980s, all of which came at the US Open and Wimbledon, plus he won seven Tour finals and five Davis Cup titles with the US team.
Throughout his career, McEnroe won over $12.5 million in prize money. His personality made him hugely marketable, meaning he was able to secure many high paying sponsorship deals with companies like Sergio Tacchini, a big name in 80s tennis.
He is now a commentator and has his own tennis academy.
9. Andre Agassi – $145 Million
Next up is Andre Agassi, another player who enjoyed great success in the 1990s. He has won the Career Grand Slam as well as an Olympic gold medal.
What’s more, he was part of three Davis Cup winning teams. He retired in 2006 and is married to fellow tennis superstar Steffi Graf.
As you might imagine, Agassi made a significant sum of money while playing and won $31 million of tournament prize money. He was sponsored by companies like Donnay and Mazda.
Since his retirement, he has co-founded Graf Holdings with his wife Agassi, which has made numerous investments.
8. Pete Sampras – $150 Million
Pete Sampras dominated the world of men’s tennis in the 1990s. During his career, he managed to win 14 Grand Slam titles, with the French Open being the only one to miss.
He is best remembered for his serve and volley game, which was instrumental in winning seven Wimbledon titles.
Sampras is the fifth highest earner in ATP Tour history after winning $43 million during his career. His best year was 1997 when he won $5.7 million in total.
He was sponsored by Wilson for much of his tennis career, and he was also sponsored by the likes of Nike, Dannon and Pizza Hut.
7. Andy Murray – $165 Million
Sir Andy Murray is a national treasure in the UK, loved by many for eventually winning Wimbledon, 77 years after the last Briton won the trophy.
He won Wimbledon twice, plus the US Open, and finished second at the Australian Open five times, as well as once at the French Open. What’s more, he has two Olympic gold medals.
Murray is the fourth highest earner all-time on the ATP Tour, with prize money totaling over $61 million throughout his career.
He has also struck lucrative deals with a number of major brands, including Adidas, Royal Bank of Scotland and Under Armour.
6. Maria Sharapova – $180 Million
Maria Sharapova was one of the most feared players on the women’s tennis circuit, winning all four Grand Slams in her career.
She won her first Grand Slam on Wimbledon in 2004when she was just 17 years old. The former world number one retired in 2020, aged just 32.
Sharapova has earned the third highest prize money ever on the WTA Tour, winning prizes worth nearly $39 million.
The fact that the Russian is so marketable meant that she had many major sponsorship deals, with brands like Motorola, Tiffany and Porsche. She also has her own Nike tennis apparel collection.
5. Rafael Nadal – $200 Million
Then we come to arguably the greatest clay court player of all time, Rafael Nadal.
The Spaniard has won the French Open a record 13 times, plus he has also won seven other Grand Slams, the US Open four times, Wimbledon twice and the Australian Open once. He is also an Olympic champion and has won two Tour Finals.
Nadal almost won $125 million of prize money, behind only Federer and Djokovic.
He has a deal with Nike, which supplies his clothing and shoes, and has also worked with many other brands, including Emporio Armani and PokerStars. He has also been a global ambassador for Kia Motors since 2004.
4. Serena Williams – $210 Million
Serena Williams is one of the greatest players of all time.
Her total of 23 Grand Slam titles is second only to Margaret Court in the Open Era, and she has won 73 career titles overall. She is also a prolific doubles player, winning 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles, all alongside her sister Venus.
No tennis player has won more prize money than Serena, who has earned more than… $94 million about her incredible career to date.
Of course, she is highly tradable, which greatly increases her wealth. She currently has endorsement agreements with Gatorade, Aston Martin, Beats by Dre, IBM, Intel and more.
3. Novak Djokovic – $220 Million
In third place is Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation who, together with Federer and Nadal, has dominated the men’s tennis world for years.
No one in the tennis world has won more prize money than Djokovic, who just earned a little $150 million. If this list was based solely on career earnings, he would be the richest tennis player in the world. Djokovic has won every Masters 1000 twice and every Slam twice, which is unbelievable.
He has also received support from many companies and has various business interests through his family’s investment company, including a number of restaurants in Serbia called Novak Café & Restaurant.
2. Roger Federer – $450 Million
At number two on the list is Roger Federer, who is often described as the greatest male tennis player of all time.
He is on par with Nadal for the most Grand Slam wins, with both men having 20. He won Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament, a record eight times.
Federer just deserved a little more $130 million in prize money, but has made a huge amount more from endorsements, working with companies such as Mercedes-Benz and Nike, and he also has several business interests.
he is 7this on Forbes list of the highest paid athletes of 2021, for Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady, among others.
1. Ion Tiriac – $1.2 Billion
The last name on this list is the one you are least likely to know.
Ion Tiriac was a tennis player who managed to win one Grand Slam title in men’s doubles at the 1970 French Open. Before that, he was an ice hockey player and represented Romania at the 1964 Winter Olympics.
Tiriacs’ enormous wealth comes from his investments.
He founded the first private bank in post-communist Romania and also started a number of other companies in different niches.
He was first included on the Forbes Billionaires list in 2007 there was previously no Romanian on the list.
If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out our list of the richest drivers and richest MMA fighters ever.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]