A Namibian hockey giant leaves

The NAMIBI hockey community was still grappling with the news that President Marc Nel passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 complications.

Shortly after the news broke, the tributes poured in on social media, expressing their shock and disbelief and paying tribute to a great leader who loved hockey.

We were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of the President of the Namibia Hockey Union. He was a great leader, a father of the union and a passionate and dedicated sportsman who always wanted the best for everyone. What a loss to sports and hockey in particular, not only in Namibia, but beyond our borders and worldwide, said the chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Namibia, Abner Xoagub.

“To his family and the hockey family in general, our sincere condolences and may our Heavenly Father comfort you all in these dark hours. Let us keep faith and each other in our prayers, may his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Xoagub.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” said Dutch hockey coach, Sven van der Most, who was a technical advisor to the Namibian men’s team a few years ago.

“I met Marc in 2018 and was impressed by his love and vision for Namibian hockey. What a nice and friendly person. Your message after our 17-1 defeat to Egypt said it all: ‘We scored against Egypt, well done! ‘

“I will miss you, Namibia hockey will miss you, all your loved ones will miss you. I wish all relatives a lot of strength in these difficult times. Rest in peace Marc. You were and are a superstar”, he said.

“RIP Marc. I knew you as a young referee, but when you chaired Namibia’s qualifiers for the Women’s Indoor World Cup in 2017, said Gavin Featherstone, former South Africa and United States national team coach.

“Between that time you have given everything to and for hockey in Namibia. An absolute asset to the sport and to all the many friends who shared your life,” said Featherstone.

“RIP for a great leader with a heart of gold,” said Jackie Gertze of the Namibia Football Association’s women’s desk, while Nel’s former school friend Charlie Perreira, who later went on to play for and coach South Africa, said: “RIP Marc, I have such great memories of school hockey in the 70s.

Maggy Mengo, the captain of Namibia’s women’s national team, said she was still struggling to process the news.

“I’m not handling this very well; Covid-19 is taking a lot of our people.

Marc was a phenomenal leader with such a passion for hockey. He had a vision and was determined to achieve it as president of hockey. We had long conversations about the future of hockey in Namibia and I got to know him so well and understood his dreams for hockey. He had nothing but the best in mind and I will miss him very much, she said.

“He was my national coach during our first Indoor World Cup. He was a bold and driven person and a leader who I will miss very much. Rest well, Mr. President. As an athlete’s representative, I would like to convey our deepest condolences to his children, family and friends We as hockey players have lost a great leader and your legacy will live on, she added.

Nel excelled at all levels of hockey, as a player, coach, umpire, driver and eventually as president of the NHU, which he served two terms.

As a player, he made his debut in 1979 at the age of 17 for the former Southwest Africa, while in the early eighties he became the youngest umpire at the South African Inter Provincial Tournament (IPT).

In the late 1980s, he made history when he coached the women’s SWA-u21 team at the IPT, taking them from the B section to third position in the A section – their best finish at that stage, and in 1990 he was member of the first Namibian team to play against Zimbabwe during Namibia’s independence celebrations.

He refereed numerous international matches, including the first-ever international indoor series between Namibia and South Africa in 2007 and was a member of the coaching staff of the Namibian women’s team that participated in the 2011 Indoor World Cup in Poland.

He took over the position of NHU president in 2000 from the legendary Laurie Jubber, who had been president for more than 40 years, and later returned for a second term in 2016.

Longtime Namibian coach and administrator Johan Weyhe said Nel had a huge impact on Namibian hockey.

“I will remember his love for the sport and his vision to get an astro turf pitch for Namibian hockey. It was also a big dream of Doc Jubber, and after he retired Marc was the driving force to make that a reality .

“His knowledge of Namibian hockey from school level to international level was immense – he had hockey contacts all over the world and we have lost a great person,” said Weyhe.

Randy Slabbert, who was a teammate and one of the founding members of Pirates Hockey Club along with Nel, remembered their early playing days.

I first met Marc in 1986 when we played against each other. He played for Ramblers and was a very tough and passionate competitor. He later played for SWA and Namibia and was always very proud to represent his country, he said.

“He leaves a great legacy as a player, coach, referee and administrator and his presence next to the hockey field will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Marc,” said Slabbert.