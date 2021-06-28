Tennis, golf capitalize on pandemic as other sports dip | The standard





news, latest news, GOLF and tennis clubs in the South West region benefited from being the only sports available at social distancing, while participation in other sports declined during several Victorian coronavirus lockdowns over the past year. Sport Australia’s AusPlay and Community Perceptions Monitor surveys found that the pandemic increased participation in the two sports and other recreational activities. In 2020, an estimated 253,000 more Australian adults participated in golf compared to 2019, while 185,000 more played tennis. The investigation found that the coronavirus pandemic continued to act as a deterrent to participating in organized sport across Australia. Sport Australia acting CEO Rob Dalton said that while the pandemic had led to a decline in participation in some sports, others had risen. “While men caused the increase in golf, tennis and mountain biking, women contributed more than men to the increase in walking, running, forest walks, swimming and yoga,” Dalton said. “Sports such as golf and tennis, which were not as affected by lockdowns and restrictions, have seen a significant increase in overall participation over the past 12 months.” Warrnambool tennis coach Joe Hakimi said he saw numbers increase at Supergrasse Tennis Complex late last year. He noted an increase of about 15 percent before returning to normal as other sports resumed in the summer and winter. “Around October-November-December, we had a really big increase because people couldn’t participate in sports other than tennis and golf and to some extent we took advantage of it,” he said. “It’s now back to what it was in previous seasons, as people can play other sports again. Numbers have gone back to where they were before.” Listen to the latest episode of our weekly podcast The Main Break: Hakimi said it was a mix of genders and ages that started the sport. He said he hadn’t changed the way he advertised through the club’s social media and that the growth was natural because it was one of the few sports available at the time. Dalton said the survey found that 80 percent of adults and children who practiced organized sports before COVID-19 had returned to at least one by March 2021. However, due to restrictions on youth sports, the percentage of children and teens participating in organized sports outside of school at least once a week was found to fall from 55 percent in 2019 to 43 in 2020. Warrnambool Table Tennis Association was a club in the Southwest that suffered a decline due to the pandemic. of participation across the board, but especially of the juniors. The survey found that the main reasons children had not returned were mainly because junior competition had not resumed (37 percent) and they were concerned about COVID-19 (31 percent). WTTA President Mark Taylor said it had been a long 12 months getting people back. “It was very difficult to get people used to a certain day to play so that they come back,” he said. “At the start of the year we had a successful bowl and try day and then had to close. “The main impact the lockdown has had is that we are struggling with junior numbers this year. “COVID didn’t cause that lack of numbers, but it didn’t help in terms of kids not playing for a whole 12 months where they could find something else to do, so we’re struggling in that regard.” Taylor said there were positive signs — numbers were beginning to return — but volunteer problems from the pandemic kept the association black. “People are coming back, which is great, but again, the volunteers also had 12 months off, which is a significant break, and it’s hard to get people back into mode,” he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, current news to the community. Here’s how to access our trusted content: The results of the Sport Australia survey found that 53 percent of adults who volunteered before the pandemic returned to volunteering in March 2021, compared to 30 percent in August 2020. Taylor said that the association was hard at work signing players and volunteers back in after the most recent Victorian lockdown. The WTTA has social games, Monday pennant and free coaching available to its members with head coach Trevor McDowell. Taylor said that when more volunteers returned, it would start a junior program and possibly host another come-and-try day at his Cramer Street home. Pennant, which has social and competitive numbers, costs $5 or $7 a week to play. IN OTHER NEWS Have you signed up for The Standard’s daily newsletter and latest news emails? Sign up below and keep up to date with everything happening in the Southwest. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sean.hardeman/d5e0d50d-9f87-4a4f-b243-b924669a2d58.jpg/r2_256_4606_2857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







