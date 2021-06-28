Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee headline the best US Olympic gymnastics team yet

The longest road to an Olympics ended on a blue mat in St. Louis on Sunday night. Thirty minutes after the last rotation at American gymnastics trials and five years since the Rio Games, the women who will represent Team USA in Tokyo walked silently through the darkness in The Dome at America’s Center.

As the house lights came on and fireworks lit up the arena in red-white-and-blue glare and smoke, seven-time Olympic medalist Shannon Miller read out the names of the top four finishers over two days of competition: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. . Those women represent the smallest American team in history — the size of the Olympic teams dropped from five in Rio to four in Tokyo — and in many ways the least controversial. The selection committee chose the team in strict order in the tests.

Biles (right) and Lee finished 1-2 at Olympic trials, earning the highest automatic berths for the team. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“It’s been a very long journey from 2016 to now,” Biles said shortly after the team was announced. “Everything I’ve been through with USA Gymnastics and when I came back to the sport and tried to find love again and find Simone. I had more emotions this time.”

After the most eventful period in the sport’s history, fans have a new Olympic team to wrap their support around — even if, like Biles, they aren’t ready to embrace the organization the women are vying for. Biles and Lee’s one-two punch, who could medal in any Tokyo event, will be the foundation on which the team final – still a three-to-three counting format – is built. And at the risk of repeating a sentence written almost every quadrennium: This is arguably the best US Olympic gymnastics team in history.

“We have a lot of depth in a lot of the events,” Biles said. “Once we get there, we’re done.”

In addition to the four women’s team, MyKayla Skinner, a 2016 alternate who finished fifth over the two days, was named in the extra individual spot and Jade Carey, who secured an individual spot through her appearances in the devices World Cup Series, was named on the way to Tokyo. The US will also travel to Japan for four alternatives, a larger-than-normal safety net in the event that a gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 or enters contract-finding protocols, which could mean replacing the entire team.

From the start on Friday night, much of the outcome of the encounter seemed predetermined. Biles has won all the all-around competitions in which she has competed since 2013, including seven national titles, five world titles and the Rio Olympics. Her place on this team seemed inevitable—to everyone except Biles, who has been emotional since her arrival in St. Louis.

Biles had a tough day on night two of the trials, but still finished first overall. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

She said she burst into tears on Friday night as she walked into the arena to take her first steps at the end of a physically and mentally exhausting road. All weekend, she admitted she was better prepared, but also more emotional about competing for a spot on her second Olympic team and a chance to become the first woman in over 60 years to repeat herself as an Olympic all-around champion.

“I’ll try to live a little bit in the moment this time,” Biles said. “Twenty-six was such a blur. Everything happened so quickly and this time we can relax a bit and enjoy the process.”

Friday night Biles was magnificent. She finished the night three points ahead of the competition and achieved one of the best floor routines of her career. “I was more emotional on the floor [Friday] because I kept within limits,” Biles said. “That’s what I trained. At home I never go out and in competition I can’t stay in the floor.”

Sunday was a different story. She jumped on jump, broke form on bars, fell off the beam and bounced off the track twice on the floor. But because of her difficulty, combined with her score on the first day, she still won the match by more than two points over Lee.

“Simone night one kicked Simone night two’s ass,” Biles said. “I got into my head and started doubting myself and you could see that in my gymnastics.”

Make no mistake. The 24-year-old knows she is the best gymnast in the world and is only competing against herself at this point in her career. She also knows that in a sport of inches, nothing is guaranteed. And when you adorn your leotard — or your sandals, as she did here in St. Louis — with an intoxicated GOAT, a nod to your status as the greatest of all time, a lot is expected of you.

.@Simone_Biles rocked the GOAT slides last night pic.twitter.com/p6pvdFKO7j Sports Center (@Sports Center) June 26, 2021

Biles is a perfectionist, but she’s not perfect. Though she’s been conditioned to make the world’s toughest skills look effortless, only she, her coaches, and those who have access to her training sessions know the excruciating amount of work she’s put into getting comfortable enough to practice those skills — so dangerous that once they only performed them in a foam pit “for fun”. Only she really understands what it took mentally and emotionally to return to the gym for another year after the Olympics were postponed last spring.

“I feel like there are a lot of expectations that I put on myself and everyone sets me too,” Biles said. “It sucks that I’m getting older and it’s getting scarier. You get tired, so the doubts start creeping in.”

Biles’ performance over these two days reminded her that she is both prone to the same doubts as any athlete, and each encounter gets better.

The same goes for the entire American team. Chili’s hit every routine. McCallum performed the best she has since returning from hand surgery in January. And Lee took the highest all-around score of Sunday night’s meet, beating Biles by more than half a point. Since this was a two-day match, Biles maintains her unbeaten status since 2013 overall. But Lee’s unflappable consistency is remarkably less than 100 days away from Olympic competition.

Sunisa Lee’s total of four events on night two was the best on the field – surpassing even Biles. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“I still haven’t done all four passes on the floor and my bars could have been better,” said Lee. “That gives me confidence to go into the Olympics.”

Like Biles, Lee had a hard time in 2020 when she learned that the Games would be postponed. Last year she looked like such a lock to make the Olympic team that her parents bought plane tickets for her whole family and planned a trip after Tokyo to visit Thailand and Laos, the country where they were born.

An extra year seemed daunting, especially after weeks away from the gym, a COVID fear of her own, and the death of her aunt (her mother’s sister) and uncle from the virus. But when she returned to the gym, Lee, 18, was determined to get back to 2019 form and restore the routines that earned her bronze on bars and silver on floor at world championships. Her first day bar score would have won the 2019 world title and Lee is a favorite for gold at the Tokyo event.

“The past few months have been insane,” Lee said. “It’s been a long journey. I told myself to take a deep breath and do what I normally do. I can’t go back. I had to let go of everything. It’s so surreal to say I’m an Olympian.”