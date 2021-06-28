Cricket: New Zealand’s bowling attack is the best in the world, says Shane Jurgensen, Sports News





Shane Jurgensen thinks New Zealand has the best bowling attack in global cricket. The Blackcaps bowling coach is confident that the World Test Championship final execution has provided compelling evidence about New Zealand’s bowling attack. The New Zealand bowlers gave a masterclass in Southampton when they helped New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the debut WTC last. Shane Jurgensen addressed the media, claiming that the performance at the WTC FINAL confirmed what he long ago believed that New Zealand’s bowling strike is the best in the world. He said: I think so. Me personally, I’ve been thinking that for a while now. I think so, and I think we can definitely say that now. This is not a fluke, this has been happening for a long time. ALSO READ: Cricket: Team is a nice mix of experience and youth, says Shikhar Dhawan The kinship between the New Zealand pacesetters was there for all to see. Shane Jurgensen explained what makes the Kiwi pace group of four a menacing mix and showed confidence among the fast bowlers. He added: “Belief in the bowling group, how they plan, how fit they are, how strong they are and how much they believe in each other is the most important thing. The New Zealand pace attack is considered arguably the most adapted in Test Cricket. Trent Boult and Tim Southee are two of the best swing bowlers. Kyle Jamieson’s option has added a new benchmark to an all-encompassing compromising attack. Shane Jurgensen praised the range New Zealand bowlers have in red ball cricket. “Kyle’s height and accuracy, to be able to swing it in both directions at a good pace. Tim’s accuracy, his new ball execution incredible, can adapt, use the crease, over and around, left right. Trent we know Trent’s ability with the new ball, but he took wickets with the old ball, and he’s been doing that for a while,” he said. The New Zealand bowling coach also applauded Neil Wagner. Shane Jurgensen brought up how Neil Wagner added another stunt to his ammunition. With Neil, we know he makes people uncomfortable on the back foot and the front foot because of the lengths he throws, but now he’s taking guys out like Trent. So he’s built up his own skills of swinging and stitching the ball both ways, he added.

