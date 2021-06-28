Southington Chalker Wildcats High School Football Preview 2021





SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) Chalker didn’t have to look far for their new head coach. Former Wildcat and assistant Justin Kren was appointed to the position in late January. Last fall, Chalker played in the fewest number of games (5) of any area team (tie with Champion). The Wildcats lost all of their five games a year ago. It was only 2018 when the ‘Cats finished with a winning record of 6-4. Kren says: “We have 13 players returning on both sides of the ball. Offensively and defensively, I expect to develop our identity.” The season kicks off on Friday, August 20 in North Jackson, when Chalker visits Jackson-Milton. 2020 record: 0-5 (0-5, 6th place in NAC)

Trainer: Justin Kren, 1st season High school football coaching is changing locally this summer

Preview Chalker’s violation

Scoring offense: 5.2 (62nd in area)

Main returnees: Chayse Harris, JR/QB; Hector Pagan, SR/WR; Trey Redding, SR/RB; Caleb Slusher, SR/OL; James Stull, JR/WR; Blake Troyer, JR/RB

Key Losses: Cobe Cernuto, OL; TJ Duffey, OL

Name to watch: Chayse Harris, QBA The keys to the offense are once again in the hands of Chayse Harris. Last season, Harris threw for 131 yards. He has two returning running backs – Trey Redding and Blake Troyer – and a pair of receivers – Hector Pagan and James Stull – back in the fold. Coach Kren says: “Offensively we will rely on our running game. We divide the time over several candidates. It comes down to how our line plays, we will be very similar to last year. Off-season standouts so far have been Caleb Slusher and Ryan Heardman.” Of their 5 games a year ago, Chalker scored just 26 points and was eliminated three times. Preview Chalker’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 41.0 (60th in area)

Main returnees: Hector Pagan, SR/DB; Trey Redding, SR/DB; Caleb Slusher, SR/DL; Blake Troyer, JR/DB

Key Losses: Jack Cabot, DB; TJ Duffey, DL Each of their 5 opponents scored 34 points or more against Chalker a year ago. “Defensively, we need to be versatile by letting kids play in multiple positions,” Kren says. “I think our strength will be our defensive front. We have a few returning starters, but I’m impressed with some of the incoming freshmen.” NAC stand 2020

Pymatuning Valley 6-0 (8-1)

Fairport Harding 4-2 (4-3)

Mathews 3-3 (3-7)

Windham 2-3 (2-4)

St John 2-4 (2-6)

Southington 0-5 (0-5) Excitement builds up as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing

Scheme

August 20 in Jackson-Milton

Aug 27 Sebring

3 Sept. Leetonia

September 10 in Contonton Valley

September 17 Toronto

September 24 in Mathews

October 1 St. John

October 8 Pymatuning Valley

October 15 at Fairport Harding

October 22 Windham

