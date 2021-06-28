Sports ban in Cambodia still in effect





Sports activities are unlikely to return for the foreseeable future as Cambodia continues to struggle with a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, a sports ban has been in place since mid-April. For the past three months, there have been no major sports activities in Phnom Penh and other parts of the country except for the Cambodian League (Metfone Cambodian League) and the 2021 CNCC League Cup. Stadiums, gyms and other sports facilities also remained closed for the time being. One of the major sports facilities in Phnom Penh, the Olympic Stadium, was even converted into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients. The latest ban could be extended for a few more months, given the COVID-19 situation in the Kingdom. In the past, the government often lifted the ban after a few days or weeks. But this time, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has upheld the sports ban. The number of cases in Cambodia has risen to 47,649 with 540 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Even the sports sector is awash with business, according to local media reports. Last week, several games in the 2021 CNCC League Cup were canceled after some players and officials tested positive for the deadly virus. In the end, a few teams including Boeung Ket FC withdrew from the tournament or were disqualified due to positive cases within their ranks. It has been reported that most of the teams with positive cases are from the Cambodian League. The tournament featured six teams from the Cambodian League and another two from the Cambodian Second League. This means that the imminent return of Cambodia’s top football league could also be in doubt. The Cambodian League returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus. The Hun Sen Cup, Cambodia’s main knockout tournament, was suspended in April and has not resumed since. The Cambodian Womens League and U-15/U-18 National Championship also remained frozen, as did many basketball, volleyball, track and field, golf, gymnastics, triathlon, boxing, cycling, cricket, baseball, tennis, table tennis, karate and wrestling activities. The pandemic and subsequent sports bans also made it difficult for Cambodian athletes to train in Vietnam ahead of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. Many sports organizations are eager to get back into action. But most agree with the government’s decision to limit sports activities for the time being. We want to get back to work. We want to hold another tournament. But health comes first, said a sports official Khmer time. Keywords: COVID-19 in Cambodia, sports







