Belgium meets Italy after Portugal win Euro 2020 Football Daily | american football

Belgium slid past an increasingly difficult Portuguese side to make it to a quarter-final with Italy, following an evasive attack from Thorgan Hazard that defeated Rui Patrcio. Romelu Lukaku worked tirelessly, Pepe made time to complain about Belgium’s wasted time and Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne stumbled away injured.

Meanwhile, an organized Czech Republic also made it to the last eight when they defeated 10-man Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute before the Orange collapsed when goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick helped the Czechs through.

Watching Spain v Croatia, France v Switzerland, Jonathan Wilson discusses Roy Keane’s ability to stare away bad weather, and reveals his own historic karaoke song of choice, about virgins and sheep.