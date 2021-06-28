Sports
Tennis world erupts for Federer and Djokovic
Tennis fans are in an uproar over the prospect of seeing Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer play in the Wimbledon final after the tennis greats were placed on either side of the draw.
Initially it was feared that Djokovic and Federer would end up in the same half of the draw and possibly meet in the quarter-finals.
‘WHAT SAD’: Serena Williams’ shock announcement at Wimbledon
‘TERRIBLE NEWS’: Wimbledon rocked by Covid-19 bomb
But the tennis champions can now only meet in the final – if they both manage to get there.
If they end up being the last two men to stand at Wimbledon, it would be a rematch of the epic 2019 final that Djokovic won in a tiebreak in the fifth set at 12-12.
The world No. 1 will have a lot on the line when play starts Monday at the All England Club, a year after the grass court tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
It was the first time since World War II that Wimbledon was not contested.
The 34-year-old Serb, who is looking for a 20th major title to match the men’s record set by Federer and Rafa Nadal, could also get closer to a calendar year grand slam after winning the Australian Open in February and the French Open this February. month .
Two years ago at Wimbledon, Djokovic defeated Federer in the final after saving two championship points.
While Djokovic is the big favorite at Wimbledon, Federer is anything but.
The Swiss superpower, who turns 40 on August 8, has to undergo a few surgeries on his right knee last year and has only played eight games in the past 16 months.
Roger Federer says he can win Wimbledondon
But Federer says he has rediscovered his positive attitude and is convinced that he can shock the world and go all out at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon has always been the main target for Federer’s comeback, and he withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round to rest his body in front of the grass.
But his return to his favorite surface didn’t go as planned, Loss of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the ATP event in Halle, causing him to berate himself for his negative approach on the pitch afterwards.
“I had a mental moment where I was just not happy with how the game was going,” the sixth seed said at his annual pre-tournament press conference on Saturday.
“The good thing now when I look back, I know it won’t happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up. I know I can do so much better.
“It reminds me more of the junior time at the beginning of my career, where you suddenly don’t see the positivity anymore. Maybe I had higher expectations. Maybe it’s also part of the comeback.”
“I think I have to take the positive things out of the last few weeks that I’m here at Wimbledon now and that I have a chance.
“I know when I get rolling, I’m going into the second week, which is the goal here now, that I’m getting stronger and stronger as each game goes on, I believe it’s very possible. I’m coming here mentally strong. “
Federer aims to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in history.
“The goal was not to play until 40,” he said.
“This all came mainly from the last few years. I never thought that with the last operations I’ve had, I would still be going.”
with agencies
