Sports
Would Bringing Back NHL’s Fighting Enforcers Make Hockey Safer? | NHL
TThe 2021 Stanley Cup final kicks off Monday night as the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning gear up for the demolition for the title. So now is the perfect time to tell followers of other sports a secret, although serious hockey fans have known it for years. There is hardly any fighting in the NHL anymore. And there’s one more thing: would bring back? enforcers, the men tasked with protecting their teammates from violence (usually by inflicting violence) actually make the game safer?
As in many sports, the terrible consequences of concussions in hockey are well documented. This year I was asked if I know how bad a concussion is and what it must feel like. I do. Mine was from playing hockey in my teens.
William Beaver, Professor Emeritus of Social Sciences at Robert Morris University, has explored how the NHL handled concussions. He says there was an increase in the number of concussions after 2005, but I assume most of the increase was [due to] better awareness and reporting of concussion. Beaver said 8% of concussions were the result of fights. That 8% is interesting because I think the league forbids fights rather than any main contact illegal, incidental or not. Banning fighting may not affect the incidence of concussion as much, but punishing all head contact certainly would.
I asked Beaver if the game would be safer if enforcers were allowed back in. [Enforcing the rules and fair play] is something the umpires should do, he says. However, consistent enforcement of rules is something the league has never had. It depends on the refs and situations.
One of the arguments against using enforcers is the toll it takes on the players themselves. In 2011, three NHL enforcers died. All were under the age of 35 and their deaths were attributed, at least in part, to: the brain trauma they had suffered of fighting during their playing career.
But how do the enforcers themselves see their role and the dangers of brain trauma? Darren McCarty won four Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008. He played right on Detroit’s Famous Grind Line. He matched opponents’ frontline stars while protecting Detroit’s skill players from serious injury. A more demanding role in sport is hard to imagine.
Now retired, he’s raspy, tough, charming and super smart about hockey. He knows a lot more about the game than I will ever know. He also doesn’t mind being remembered as an enforcer. I take no offense at that, he says. Most importantly, all the cups I have. Call me what you want.
He says his path to becoming an enforcer made sense. When I was 16 I was taken apart and told that if I wanted to make it to the NHL I had to do one thing better than 99.9% of the rest of the [players], and for me it would be physical play.
Like Beaver, McCarty thinks the concussion rate in the NHL is due to increased awareness and reporting. As the rules evolve, hockey can be considered softer, he says. But he doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing: I hope people are safer.
The most important thing for any enforcer or hockey player is responsibility, McCarty says. He believes that taking fighting out of the game comes with a sense of responsibility for actions on the ice. Enforcers had the role of holding players responsible for injuring other players. Historically, hockey has been self-regulated and if you take that out of the game, it gives that bit of anarchy and guys take liberties.
The old enforcers, known almost exclusively for their fighting, are gone. You should be able to play now, he says. The old toughness, the old size, it turned into speed.
Does McCarty think the NHL was safer with its enforcers? He is clear: Absolutely. And have enforcers outperformed the NHL’s player safety department at maintaining player safety? One hundred percent better. They are so inconsistent. They don’t know what to call it, and what they are interested in is parity.
McCarty gives the example of one of the NHL’s best players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby, of whom: I couldn’t be prouder to represent the league, but I’m getting frustrated at the abuse he wouldn’t. [have to] take if there are guys in my role to this day.
There is, of course, another reason to love enforcers. It’s the joy of those rare occasions when they shake off the stereotype of only being good at fighting and produce a moment of magic. For McCarty it was undoubtedly his 1997 Stanley Cup goal. It’s a masterpiece from a boy who was told that if he wanted to play in the NHL, he had to fight. It’s a target for grinders everywhere, from all walks of life.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]