Japan withdraws after prediction of 30 gold medals at Games in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) Japan is withdrawing a prediction of how many gold medals it will win at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that kick off next month.
Predicting performance in Tokyo can be a problem for many countries, not just Japan. The pandemic has disrupted qualifying events, shaken training and raised questions about global doping testing.
The Japanese Olympic Committee said 30 gold medals had been targeted just a few months before the pandemic hit. The chairman of the Japanese Olympic Committee now says that is no longer the goal.
Whether it is important to get 30 (gold) medals, I have to answer clearly no, Yasuhiro Yamashita said at a press conference on Monday.
He said the focus is now on the number of medals.
I think it’s a common understanding (with the Japanese Olympic Committee) that we want every athlete to be able to do their best and do their best, he added.
The United States and China are expected to finish first and second in the gold medal standings, as they did in Rio and London. China topped the United States in the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Japan aimed very high in pursuit of 30 gold.
Five years ago, Japan won 12 gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, and the best was 16 in 2004 in Athens and in 1964 when Tokyo was also the venue.
Countries generally receive a medal as host country.
Japan will likely rely on seven core sports: swimming, judo, badminton, athletics, gymnastics, table tennis and wrestling. It also hopes to score in the five sports added for Tokyo: baseball, softball, sport climbing, karate and skateboarding.
The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, although government audits have said it is much higher. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
The pressure to hold the games amid the pandemic is largely financial for the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee, a non-profit but highly commercial entity that earns 91% of its revenue from broadcasting rights sales and sponsorships. Estimates suggest a cancellation could cost the IOC $3 billion to $4 billion in broadcast rights revenue.
Japan has attributed about 14,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but worse than many Asian neighbors. About 9% of Japanese are fully vaccinated and the rollout has accelerated in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was at Tokyo Haneda airport on Monday to draw attention to border protocols for athletes and others entering Japan for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
About 15,400 athletes will arrive for both events, along with tens of thousands of others from more than 200 countries and territories.
A member of the Ugandan Olympic contingent tested positive for coronavirus last week upon arrival at Narita airport in Tokyo. The rest of the team was allowed to travel to a training camp near Osaka, where another member of the party also tested positive.
Virus infections in Tokyo are on the rise again, just a week after the state of emergency was lifted and restrictions were eased under a quasi-emergency order expiring on July 11.
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
