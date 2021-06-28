Sports
Southern Alamance, Morgan Miller completes the turnaround in girls’ tennis
Three years ago, the Southern Alamance girls’ tennis team finished the season with a 3-12 record.
Morgan Miller, then a freshman on that Patriots team, got a close-up look at the competition in the Mid-Piedmont Conference.
I think the most important thing was seeing all those other girls play, Miller said, and I thought they were really good and I was always like, oh my gosh, I gotta play them. That’s pretty scary.
Knowing what to face in the coming years, Miller and her Patriots teammates got to work in practice.
It all culminated in a 10–0 regular season, a Mid-Piedmont Conference championship, and Miller earned her second consecutive Conference Player of the Year honors this season.
I think we put a lot of effort into our practices, which has made a huge difference, Miller said. And I think everyone on the team was determined to get better, which also played a big part in how we performed as a team.
It’s definitely a crazy experience. I’m honestly quite surprised that I was able to get this far in my own performance. But I think it shows that all the hard work I’ve put into the sport is really paying off.
That 3-12 season, David Bensons was first as the Patriots’ coach. Even he couldn’t quite imagine this significant turnaround, he said.
I don’t think I would have thought at the time that I would be 10-0 this year, Benson said. Sure, saw the potential for improvement. I think the fact that we had a lot of new players the next year.
Southern Alamances league title was the first for the program in some time. In fact, Benson said the school isn’t quite sure when that was last achieved.
One thing that I find exciting about coaching this team is that we get a lot of players who are really beginners, who have never played the sport before, Benson said. And we’re just showing them how to hold the racket. How to grab it beforehand. How to grab it for the backhand. How to hold it for the serve and go through the basics. And some players come the first day and we show them how to hold the racket, and two weeks later they play their first game of the season. In those two weeks alone, it’s amazing to see the difference.
Under the tutelage of Benson and volunteer assistant coach Joan Cox, a retired education professional, the improvement was significant.
We were so lucky to have her, Benson said. She works as a volunteer but comes out and helps us in training and competitions. She is so good at working with novice players and she really knows what to say to each of them. We do group lessons on the basic strokes, but then she works with them individually to refine their game. She’s a big part of why the players have improved so much.
For Miller, who earned honors at all conferences in each of her four seasons, tennis has always been fun, but winning makes it all the better.
Of course we had fun those early years, Miller said. It’s a fun sport to play no matter what. But I think we wanted to do better at the conference in general. And most importantly, we wanted to come back and beat the teams that beat us a lot the first few times we played them, so I think that added to the will to improve. Tennis is always a fun game to play, but this year, especially as we’ve never done it before, it was on a completely different level.
Millers’ individual success is a testament to her drive to get better, Benson said.
She is a very good student. She graduated in the top 10 of her class, Benson said. Every time we had a workout she would be there. She would also come to the boys’ training sessions, so she would practice with the team all year. She’s the kind of person and the kind of player that every coach likes, because she started out with good athleticism, but she was also the hardest working person on the team and she became the best player just because of her hard work.”
David Kehrli is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here.
