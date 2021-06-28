Amsterdam 1928 Olympics: The hockey champions of the world





With our victory over Switzerland, we qualified for the final, which took place on May 26. That day we faced the Netherlands. You will remember that on May 5 we defeated the Dutch Olympic XI in The Hague by eight goals to one in a friendly match. That helped us a lot in estimating the strength of our opponents on the day of the final. On this day we defeated the Netherlands with three clear goals. On this distant date, I vividly remember the tragic circumstances in which India took to the field on May 26 to win the highest laurels in world hockey. It was a sadly exhausted team that resisted Holland. Feroze Khan, Shaukat Ali and Kher Singh were on the sick list and Jaipal Singh was not available. I mentioned in an earlier chapter how the disappearance of Jaipal Singh in the most crucial game still remains a mystery. I was sick myself, had a high temperature that lasted the whole race. For me there was no option. That day, our manager came up with a slogan for us: Do or die. I decided I was going to die playing. I was a soldier by trade, and when the country’s honor was at stake, I had no choice but to march bravely onto the battlefield. READ| At the home of Olympic hero Dhyan Chandi *** Thus, on May 26, 1928, India was recognized all over the world as the hockey champion. On May 28, we lined up at the Olympic Stadium to receive our Olympic medals and believe me that day our happiness knew no bounds. Unlike the current series of Olympics, the 1928 hockey was played in May, although the actual Olympic ceremony and other events took place on schedule towards the end of July. As a result, we were not lucky enough to enjoy the Olympic atmosphere, the solemn rituals of the opening ceremony, the ensuing tension and excitement. So here too my readers will have to be satisfied with what appeared in the press at the time. READ| How India won its first Olympic hockey gold *** According to our manager Rosser, who handed in a report at the end of the tour: The exhibition of hockey given by the Indian team impressed and fascinated the countries of Europe. Aside from their beautiful eye, agility, selfless play, quick movements and teamwork, their portrayal of scientific hockey showed what was possible in the great amateur game in correct harmony and sympathetic touch. The main features that impressed the English and Continental players were: 1. Playmaking; 2. The combination of the attackers with the half defenders and the latter with the fullbacks; 3. The tackle back; 4. Quick moves and first steps; 5. Agile stickwork, both on offense and on defense; 6. Speed, dash and anticipation; 7. Frequent use of the hand to stop the ball; and 8. The feint to thwart the defense. Hockey as played in India is the creams of creams of what really should be top-notch hockey. Excerpts from Chapter 7, Our Olympic Debut, of Dhyan Chands’ autobiography, Target. You can buy the book here

