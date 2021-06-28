12 fun backyard toys for kids to try this summer

The pandemic reminded people how much fun we can have in our own backyards, and the toy industry has come up with more options to keep enjoying at home even as the world opens up.

“I’ve never seen such an amazing collection of summer toys as this year,” said Laurie Schacht of Westbury, Chief Toy Officer for The Toy Insider, a consumer guide for parents. They promise what she calls “over-the-top” fun.

Heres sampling what's in store some new offerings and some tried and true favorites.





There is no FOMO fear of missing out with this foam toy called FOAMO. Host your own backyard foam party using the 18-gallon tub, power blower, pump, hoses, and foam solution. Only add water. For children from 3 years; $184.99 at littletikes.com.





This summer is the rainbow after the storm and this new garden sprinkler for kids is a visual reminder of that. Works with a standard garden hose; $50 at poolcandy.net.





If animals are more of your kids’ jam, check out Big Mouth’s newest sprinklers. The 9-foot Ginormous Giraffe Yard Sprinkler anchors into the ground and spouts water from its mouth. There is also a corgi and snake option. Giraffe costs $69.99 at bigmouthinc.com/collections/new-releases. Corgi is also $69.99 and snake is $49.99.





Too little to walk through a sprinkler? These Splash & Play water mats are designed for toddlers, with a soft mist of water that shoots up from the mat to introduce children to water play. Designed for ages 18 months and up, it comes in three different themes: “Sesame Street”, Baby Shark and “Blues Clues”. Attaches to any standard garden hose; available for $24.98 at amazon.com.

The H2OGO! Beach Bounce Kids inflatable water park is designed for the younger kids. It features a bouncer with mesh safety walls and a small slide that leads to a kiddie pool. It also has a sprinkler that creates a short wall of water for kids to jump through. Inflates in less than two minutes with the included blower; for 3 years and older; $199.99 at target.com.





For the older children, the Crossnet four-piece volleyball game is on the grass in five minutes. It is height adjustable for teens or tweens. Can also be set up in a swimming pool; $149.99 at crossnetgame.com.





Play cornhole with a twist. The Wicked Big Sports Tipping Point revolves on a central bar, so as you play, the board can tilt towards you or your opponent. Comes with bean bags. Folds for portability and storage. For 8 years and older; $59.99 at amazon.com.





The competition continues with Spyder Pong, a version of table tennis played on a net for maximum bounce. Comes with net, balls and paddles; $119.99 at franklinsports.com.





Chalk Alive brings sidewalk chalk art to life for kids. Use the included stencils and chalk to draw a unicorn or dinosaur or any of the other creations, then download the free, interactive app and scan the drawing to bring it onto the screen in augmented reality. Each set comes with six colors of chalk and three character stencils. Sets are available in three themes: dino, rocket and race car; unicorn, mermaid and butterfly and lion, tiger and dolphin. For children 5 years and older; $4.97 at walmart.com.

Let the kids do backyard yoga with the Chi Universe yoga mat. The mat has symbols that help children get their bodies in the correct yoga poses. Comes with a free interactive app and a deck of position cards that show kids how to place their hands and feet on the mats, the corresponding hearts, raindrops and other symbols. In sizes for kids or tweens/teens; mat and card sets are $55 to $57 at chiuniverse.com.





Crazy Bunch O Balloons makes the ammunition for a backyard battle royale in 60 seconds. The 100 water balloons are now available in new colors and can be recycled through the new TerraCycle Recycling Program. For children from 3 years; $8.49 at target.com.

Try this game from Finland which is popular in Europe like Cornhole is in United States. Players earn points by throwing the throwing pin and try to get exactly 50 points to win. If they go over 50, they return to the score of 25 and must keep trying. It is made in Finland and comes in a wooden carrying case. Players can download the free Molkky Game Tracker app to keep score; available for 45.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com.