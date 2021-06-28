Sports
12 fun backyard toys for kids to try this summer
The pandemic reminded people how much fun we can have in our own backyards, and the toy industry has come up with more options to keep enjoying at home even as the world opens up.
“I’ve never seen such an amazing collection of summer toys as this year,” said Laurie Schacht of Westbury, Chief Toy Officer for The Toy Insider, a consumer guide for parents. They promise what she calls “over-the-top” fun.
Heres sampling what’s in store some new offerings and some tried and true favorites.
There is no FOMO fear of missing out with this foam toy called FOAMO. Host your own backyard foam party using the 18-gallon tub, power blower, pump, hoses, and foam solution. Only add water. For children from 3 years; $184.99 at littletikes.com.
This summer is the rainbow after the storm and this new garden sprinkler for kids is a visual reminder of that. Works with a standard garden hose; $50 at poolcandy.net.
If animals are more of your kids’ jam, check out Big Mouth’s newest sprinklers. The 9-foot Ginormous Giraffe Yard Sprinkler anchors into the ground and spouts water from its mouth. There is also a corgi and snake option. Giraffe costs $69.99 at bigmouthinc.com/collections/new-releases. Corgi is also $69.99 and snake is $49.99.
Too little to walk through a sprinkler? These Splash & Play water mats are designed for toddlers, with a soft mist of water that shoots up from the mat to introduce children to water play. Designed for ages 18 months and up, it comes in three different themes: “Sesame Street”, Baby Shark and “Blues Clues”. Attaches to any standard garden hose; available for $24.98 at amazon.com.
The H2OGO! Beach Bounce Kids inflatable water park is designed for the younger kids. It features a bouncer with mesh safety walls and a small slide that leads to a kiddie pool. It also has a sprinkler that creates a short wall of water for kids to jump through. Inflates in less than two minutes with the included blower; for 3 years and older; $199.99 at target.com.
For the older children, the Crossnet four-piece volleyball game is on the grass in five minutes. It is height adjustable for teens or tweens. Can also be set up in a swimming pool; $149.99 at crossnetgame.com.
Play cornhole with a twist. The Wicked Big Sports Tipping Point revolves on a central bar, so as you play, the board can tilt towards you or your opponent. Comes with bean bags. Folds for portability and storage. For 8 years and older; $59.99 at amazon.com.
The competition continues with Spyder Pong, a version of table tennis played on a net for maximum bounce. Comes with net, balls and paddles; $119.99 at franklinsports.com.
Chalk Alive brings sidewalk chalk art to life for kids. Use the included stencils and chalk to draw a unicorn or dinosaur or any of the other creations, then download the free, interactive app and scan the drawing to bring it onto the screen in augmented reality. Each set comes with six colors of chalk and three character stencils. Sets are available in three themes: dino, rocket and race car; unicorn, mermaid and butterfly and lion, tiger and dolphin. For children 5 years and older; $4.97 at walmart.com.
Let the kids do backyard yoga with the Chi Universe yoga mat. The mat has symbols that help children get their bodies in the correct yoga poses. Comes with a free interactive app and a deck of position cards that show kids how to place their hands and feet on the mats, the corresponding hearts, raindrops and other symbols. In sizes for kids or tweens/teens; mat and card sets are $55 to $57 at chiuniverse.com.
Crazy Bunch O Balloons makes the ammunition for a backyard battle royale in 60 seconds. The 100 water balloons are now available in new colors and can be recycled through the new TerraCycle Recycling Program. For children from 3 years; $8.49 at target.com.
Try this game from Finland which is popular in Europe like Cornhole is in United States. Players earn points by throwing the throwing pin and try to get exactly 50 points to win. If they go over 50, they return to the score of 25 and must keep trying. It is made in Finland and comes in a wooden carrying case. Players can download the free Molkky Game Tracker app to keep score; available for 45.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]