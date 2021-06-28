The Jay Johnson File: LSU’s New Baseball Coach Uses Relentless Preparation to ‘Empower’ His Players | LSU

Every Monday morning for the last six seasons, Arizonas baseball coaches gathered in a conference room. Behind a retractable screen, about 30 feet of whiteboards stretched across one of the walls. The team assistants sat there and watched Jay Johnson plan ahead with a dry-erase marker.

On the whiteboards, Johnson wrote practice structures for the coming month, week, and day. He specified what batting practice the team would take that afternoon, depending on the opposing team’s pitchers the following weekend. He updated the depth charts for future recruiting and explained what Arizona needed to reach the College World Series, maintaining an organizational method that he used throughout his coaching career.

Every square foot of that thing could be filled by the end of the meeting, said Ray McIntire, Arizonas director of 2016-18 operations. Most of the time we just sit around taking pictures to make sure we don’t lose all the information.

The whiteboards followed Johnson from his days as an assistant at Point Loma Nazarene and San Diego. They grew when he became head coach at Nevada and then Arizona. Meanwhile, Johnson forged a reputation for crafting prolific lineups, recruiting high-ranking classes and developing players, all of which attracted LSU during its recent coaching quest.

At the end of a month-long lawsuit, LSU signed Johnson, 44, to a five-year deal late last week. He succeeded coach Paul Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons, making Johnson the school’s fourth baseball coach since it became a national force. LSU will introduce him at a press conference at Alex Box Stadium on Monday at 4:30 PM.

Much of Johnson’s rise is the result of relentless preparation throughout his career. He learned how to coach batters. He formed game plans for every opposing reliever. He spent hours researching reports and analyzing heaps of game film, never quite satisfied with the results, always looking for an edge until he found one.

All I’ve ever heard from him outside of the game movie, said McIntire, who also spent two years in Nevada, was Designated Survivor with his wife.

After graduating from Point Loma Nazarene, Johnson spent three years as an assistant coach. PLNU’s head coach, Scott Sarver, constantly told San Diego coach Rich Hill to hire Johnson before someone else took him out and said, Hell make a difference in your program. Hill finally listened in 2005, after Johnson spent a season as head coach at PLNU.

Growing up in Oroville, California, Johnson began his college career at Shasta Community College and played second base after transferring to PLNU. He had never spent time at the Division I level, and although he radiated a passion for baseball, San Diego pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Eric Valenzuela was skeptical.

We’re trying to get a regional and beyond, Valenzuela said. I was still a young coach, so I was nervous that we weren’t going backwards on the recruiting aspect.

About a week after Johnson started, he and Valenzuela talked about recruiting. Johnson told him he didn’t care that his highest level of experience came from a Christian liberal arts school in San Diego. He was determined to recruit and develop the best players as soon as they hit campus.

We’ve got a good one here, Valenzuela thought after their conversation.

Over the next eight seasons, Johnson helped San Diego reach six NCAA tournaments. Johnson, who later became the recruiting coordinator after Valenzuela left for San Diego State, finished one class #1 in the nation and another #2 by Baseball America when he signed future NL MVP Kris Bryant.

Johnson’s reputation for developing batters began to take shape when he coached Bryant and the Toreros led their conference by hitting six times. Johnson devoted himself to baseball, eating meals in his car and changing clothes in parking lots.

One time, later in his tenure, Hill went to Johnson’s house and saw two whiteboards in the living room. One had NCAA tournament projections. The other showed recruitment depth charts. Wraps from a local Mexican restaurant were just around the corner.

I know he hadn’t turned the oven on since he moved in, Hill said.

Johnson tailored his coaching style to each player on the team, considering what the individual needed to succeed. When he joined the San Diego staff, Logan Gelbrich was a sophomore catcher who earned a starting role because of his defense. Gelbrich’s bat wrapped around the outside of the baseball, causing it to roll over pitches. He waved at balls. Valenzuela said he couldn’t hit a lick.

Johnson changed Gelbrichs’ attitude and approach. In addition to the typical exercises, Johnson has set up an offset screen. It caused pitches to go deeper into the strike area, forcing Gelbrich to swing into the ball, and Johnson instructed him to backspin balls off a tee to improve his trajectory. They also reconsidered Gelbrich’s thinking in the circle on the deck.

It was probably the most comprehensive look at baseball from an offensive perspective I’ve ever seen, Gelbrich said, adding later: It felt powerful to be a batter on that program.

Through Gelbrich’s junior season in 2007, San Diego hosted an NCAA regional for the first time. After losing the first game, San Diego was eliminated. Gelbrich approached the plate in the top of the ninth inning. San Diego trailed Minnesota by three runs.

Gelbrich chased a fastball on the outer half of the plate, the field Johnson had trained him to look for during their drills. He looked at four pitches. He then homered to tie the game. San Diego later lost in the bottom of the 10th.

That moment is very special and connected to Jay because it’s symbolic of what we were trying to do, Gelbrich said. It wasn’t just going up and hitting.

There is no hope and pray with Coach Johnson. It’s executing a plan. And it is powerful.

Years later, in 2014, Johnson became Nevada’s head coach. After his freshman season, he recruited a junior college pitcher named Zach Wilkins. They knew each other through Wilkins’ older brother, who played for Johnson on a travel team more than a decade earlier.

While recruiting, Wilkins went to a game between Nevada and the state of San Diego. After the last out, he said hello to Johnson. As they spoke, Johnson remembered the name of Wilkins’ then-girlfriend Cassie, a woman Wilkins had once mentioned to him. Wilkins promised that the first week junior college players could participate in other programs.

He cares about his players, Wilkins said. I felt that right away.

As head coach at Nevada, Johnson earned Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2015. The Wolfpack went 41-15 and won their first conference championship. They finished first in the country in percentage on base, second in slugging percentage and third in batting average.

Arizona hired Johnson that summer, and in his first season, the team came within one game of winning a national championship. After Arizona lost to Coastal Carolina in the 2016 College World Series final, McIntire said Johnson was back in recruiting. Two of his last five classes have been in the top-5 nationally, according to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Although Arizona only made it to the College World Series once in the next four full seasons and missed the NCAA tournament twice, the team consistently finished near the top of the country in multiple offensive categories as Johnson developed the lineup.

In Arizona, as he had done throughout his career, Johnson was constantly watching videos of pitchers. He designed a batting drill for everyone who encountered Arizona during the weekend series, cranking the pitching machine to 95 mph or fencing to replicate left-handers, while making plans to face everyone on the other staff. Wilkins thought he wasn’t sleeping.

“His players and his coaching staff are extremely well prepared for match day,” said Hill, “much more so than the opponent they face.”

Combining multiple styles and unusual for a West Coast team in its power, Arizona led the Pac-12 in batting average, doubles, on-base percentage, runs and slugging percentage in 2017. Two years later, it finished ahead of every other Power Five teams in runs per game, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. This year, it scored the most runs in the country with 537, and Arizona returned to the College World Series.

Earlier this season, Wilkins faced Johnson’s team. After pitching in Nevada, Wilkins had spent two years on the Johnsons staff as a graduate assistant. He then became the pitching coach at Dixie State, a job Johnson recommended to him and he suspected Arizona would score 30 points by the end of the weekend.

In the last game of the series, Dixie State led 4-1 in the fifth inning. Wilkins felt it should score at least two or three more points, if not four or five. It didn’t. Arizona came back to win the game.

It’s no fun to face a lineup of Jay Johnson, Wilkins said. There is never a pause. You could be leading 5-0 in the seventh inning, and you just know those batters are going to put something together at some point. They’re going to give you a fight for the last nine outs of the game.

With Johnson now at LSU, McIntire suspects the whiteboards will go with him. They have grown in size and scope as he climbed further through the profession, always the foundation of his game preparation.

LSU hopes Johnson will win the school’s next national title, using his post-season experience, touting reputation and history of common offenses to end a 12-year drought. Johnson too.

Once, when they were both in Nevada, Johnson told McIntire that he wanted to win two National Championships during his career. Everything he wrote on the whiteboards were steps towards that goal.

Not just one, McIntire said. He doesn’t want it to be a fluke. Everyone who has worked under him feels it must be done. It’s a matter of when.