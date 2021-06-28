Which Notre Dame Football game broke you and why is it Michigan in 2011?





Joshua, Jude and Brendan are back together after a few weeks where our own Jay Leno helped us out (yes, we were talking about Greg). It’s still June and we’ve got some time to kill before we hammer all our souls into the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football season – so this episode is a mixed bag. In this episode: REVIEWS!

Would you take 10-2 this year if it was guaranteed?

Editing skills are doomed.

We dive into a bit of recruiting and Joshua gives his approval to Ashton Craig’s new contract.

Recruit numbers.

There is a kind of reverse mailbag when we ask each other our own questions.

Which football game at Notre Dame broke you?

What’s the only away game you want to be at this year?

Who are the top 3 players for the Irish on both sides of the ball?

What are a few college football shows (other than ND and their opponents) you’ll be checking out this fall?

Top 5 breakfast foods.

Joshua advocates dining alone. And many more woven into and out of the show. Rate and REVIEW! All reviews will be read on the next OFD Podcast. You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

