Newark Academy is the NJ.com Boys Tennis Team of the Year 2021

Newark Academy, the No. 1 team in New Jersey, got off the bus expecting to win.

That was all it did this season as the Minutemen won 25-0 and the Super Essex Conference – American Division, the Essex County Tournament, the Newark Academy Invitational, the Bryan Bennett Memorial Tournament, the North Jersey, Non-Public State Tournament , the Private Group Tournament and the Tournament of Champions overall title.

Sophomore Ethan Polen and freshman Andrew Kotzen also won the state doubles tournament, and Newark Acadmey sent all three of their singles players (Nicolas Kotzen, Sam Goidel and Joshua Mandelbaum) to the state singles as well. Kotzen was a finalist, Goidel made it to the quarterfinals and Mandelbaum advanced to the fourth round where he fell to the eventual champion.

Nothing could stop Newark Academy on the track this spring, and it’s the… 2021 Boys Tennis NJ.com Team of the Year.

We fight and we support each other, said head coach Lou Scerra this season. Our singles players open the field and our doubles play aggressively and play together. It makes it extra special, especially since we didn’t have a season last year. Every year it’s a new group of guys. Were humbled and thankful to have a season this year.

Shouts of Lets go NA and Lets go Newark have echoed through Mercer County Park and other tennis facilities for the past two months. Whenever Newark Academy went down, lost a point or even won a point, the players and coaches, whether on the field or not, made the difference with their support. The singing is something that Goidel and fellow senior Andrew Zabelo wanted to feel and be a part of.

When I was in sixth grade and came to NA for the first time, just watching those guys and seeing how much fun they had, how much they supported each other and how much work they put into it, that allowed me to get my first start with tennis, Goidel said after winning the T of C. The circle is complete. I’m the captain of the team and it’s great for us to come here and get the win today.

At our school, tennis is the sport that everyone looks up to, Zabelo said. It’s great to be part of this team that has accomplished so much this season. We have left a legacy.

The Minutemen are no strangers to winning. In fact, they lead the state in most T or C titles (14) and group titles (27). They are the program every other school looks up to for tennis. However, the road was not easy. Newark Academy had to beat No. 2 Delbarton three times, including in the North, Non-Public final, which amounted to a third set in the second doubles. Newark also defeated Montclair, Millburn, Montgomery, Westfield, Montclair Kimberley, Livingston, Dwight-Englewood, Pingry, Demarest and East Brunswick, with many of those teams feeling the fury more than once. Newark dominantly topped East Brunswick in the T of C final.

We circled this date in our calendar. We set goals every year, Scerra said. Many of them are processes and get better every day and play as a team. This date was definitely circled. We had a strong team and we wanted to finish it in Mercer County Park and be the last team left. I am proud of our boys.

During the season, every player for Newark Academy finished either with no losses to very few. Nick Kotzen (first singles) went 26-3, Goidel (mainly second singles) went 26-4, and Mandelbaum (third singles) went 22-1, Andrew Kotzen (double) went 31-0, Poland (doubles) went 32- 0, Zabelo went 8-1 between third singles and first doubles, and Saif Prabhu (doubles) went 17-1. Andy Nagpal, a starter earlier in the year, also went 9-1 (doubles), while Taran Idnani saw a select time, setting a 9-1 record between second doubles and third singles. Riaan Dhankhar, Roshan Idnani, Spencer Loh, Jean-Luc Marchand and Kris Sethi also saw limited action.

Those two guys have done a fantastic job all year, said Scerra, referring to the Kotzen-Poland tandem. We split them up which is hard because they are so good together. However, both had a team attitude the whole time and were willing because they thought it would help our team. I’m glad they got back together for this reunion and that they were the last team standing.

Newark Academy has a team UTR of 62.24, which ranks first in New Jersey and second in the country. Earlier this season, it was No. 1 in the nation. Scerra, who has been on the team’s staff for 12 years and has been head coach for three years, including the lost 2020 campaign, said the 2021 version of the Minutemen is among the best he’s ever had.

They’re up there, Scerra said. The boys have thought about that. I’ve tried to postpone that conversation until the end of the year. All our alums have supported us. They sent video messages to the boys to pump them up. I’d say this group is one of the best teams we’ve had. I can’t wait to play another game with these guys tomorrow in our conference and I’m already looking forward to next year.

