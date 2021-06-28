Goalkeepers must embrace ‘hero status’ of penalties – Team GB Olympic hockey star Maddie Hinch during shoot-outs





Team GB hockey goalkeeper Maddie Hinch says England number one Jordan Pickford should see a penalty shoot-out as a moment to shine if penalties are needed to settle their Euro 2020 last-16 game with Germany. Hinch was the star when Great Britain beat the Netherlands to Olympic gold in Rio 2016, saving all four penalties, making her a national hero as the match took place in prime time on a Friday night in the UK. Although England have overcome their hoodoos in major football tournaments by beating Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, they have never beaten Germany in a shoot-out, losing at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 – both in the semi-finals. . Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith in cruise control in British trials, Muir doubly in doubt 2 HOURS AGO Eurosport caught up with Hinch, who gave us an overview of what keepers need to do to get the mental edge. First, you need a resilience like no other athlete – a goalkeeper consistently lives on the edge, you can change the direction of the game. You should feel comfortable with that pressure, enjoy it and seek the opportunity instead of fearing failure. You must like to save. I’ve had moments where I thought, please don’t shoot me. In Rio, I can honestly say I wanted them to shoot – I felt six feet tall and six feet wide. That’s what sets the top goalkeepers apart – real confidence – and when it goes in, you move on. What goes on in your head is the difference between good and good goalkeepers. Maddie Hinch was unbeatable in the Rio 2016 hockey final Image Credit: Getty Images I certainly expect myself to make a certain number of saves – a shootout is the goalkeepers’ chance to shine. We spend most of the match standing up, during a match you may not have touched the ball and lost 3-0. We are going through the serious lows and those are the extremes of the position. But when a shootout happens I love it, this is your moment to shine. The hero status you can have, it’s a cool situation to be in and you should embrace it. If you’ve done your homework and you support yourself to make the saves, you’ll be fine. However, mentality outweighs technology. When we played the Dutch in the final they had incredible hockey players, they have the ability to run around me and throw the ball into the net, and they should have, but they didn’t because of the mental side of it. They certainly had it in their heads that they hadn’t done it to us before. We’ve been in a lot of shootouts and it was a very comfortable experience for, and I knew I had the psychological edge. After that it just comes down to routines, resetting after the game is over and rebooting with your processes. We couldn’t have practiced that anymore, and I wonder if the Dutch did the same. So I pull out the notebook, I tap both messages, trying to get inside their heads. After that, the question is whether your opponent can handle the opportunity. Tokyo 2020 American athletes lay marker for Tokyo 2020 5 HOURS AGO Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith conquers 100 meters in Tokyo after victory in trial YESTERDAY AT 10:47

