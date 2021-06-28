J. Dyjas and C. Nuytinck silver medals in European table tennis doubles championship Table





The competition for the best table tennis players of the Old Continent, which took place at the COS Torwar Hall in Warsaw, has come to an end. The silver medal was won on Polish soil by Jakob Degas in doubles. His partner in the man was the Belgian Cedric Neuttink. On the way to the final, the Polish-Belgian duo had to win four matches. First, Degas and Newtenk defeated the French in the final with 1/16 and the Czechs in the next round. At this point, Samuel Kolchiki and Maciej Kubik said goodbye to the competition. The climb to the top began with the quarter-finals, where dangerous Russians – Kirish Skachko and Vladimir Sidorenko waited for him. The Poles won with the Belgian 3: 2. On the same day (Saturday), the semi-finals were played, in which the Portuguese duo Thiago Apollonia and Joao Monteiro lost 3-0. In the final, opponents from Russia – Lou Kacman and Maxim Grebneau – again waited for Degas and Newtink. Competitors won the first set with a 12:10 lead. The Poles and the Belgian gave hope in the hearts of the fans at the start of the second game, with a lead of 6:3. Unfortunately, the end of this part of the match was weaker for them and they ended up losing 8:11. After a difficult journey, the duo would not give up without a fight. The next group won Degas and Newtenk in a ratio of 11:8, increasing the chances of winning the gold medal. However, the Russians gave their best performance in the latter part of the match. They won in 11:7 and the entire match ended in 3:1. This is Poland’s second silver medal at the European Doubles Championship. Five years ago he won the previous Degas Prize in Budapest with Daniel Jurac. From this event, the player also took the bronze that he won in singles. Also at the COS Torwar Hall, the tennis player was close to a win. In the quarter-finals of the mixed match, Degas and Natalia Bartica led 2-0 against French duo Emmanuel Lipson and Jia Nan Yuan, but it ended up with a score of 2:3. – We are very happy with the success of the Polish tennis player, who also managed to win at home, which always has a unique meaning and taste. (…]Degas won the silver. I think we as organizers have also shown that we deserve a place in the European elite. Preparing such an event during a pandemic is not an easy task, but we prove once again that it can be done at a high level in Torwar – Andrei Kalinovsky, director of the Central Sports Center in Warsaw. The German Timo Paul has become European champion table tennis for the eighth time. In the women’s race, the gold medal was won for the first time in his career by compatriot Petrissa Solga. German women also did not fail in doubles. The song gold medalist added the gold medal won by Shan Xiaoyun. The German team completely dominated the competition in the COS Torwar Hall. Qiu Dang and Nina Mittelham won in a mixed match. Of the performances of the Poles, it is also worth noting the beginning of Natalia Bajor. The Polish woman was eliminated in the 1/8th final of the European Championship, but in the fight with the gold medalist later she had two match balls. Central Sports Center

