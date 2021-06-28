2021 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Canadiens Odds, NHL Picks, Game 1 Predictions from Proven Hockey Expert

The 2021 Stanley Cup final kicks off Monday night, with all eyes on Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Lightning takes on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of a best-of-seven matchup with the title on the line. It took the Lightning seven games to beat the New York Islanders to earn the bid for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens, on the other hand, beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay. William Hill Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while the over-under, or total number of goals the oddsmakers believe will be scored, is five in the last Canadiens vs. Lightning odds.

Canadians vs. Lightning Money Line: Lightning -200, Canadiens +175

Canadians vs. Lightning over under: 5 goals

Canadians vs. Lightning Spread: Lightning -1.5 (+140)

MON: The Canadiens are on the road 18-12-7 this season

TB: The Lightning are home this season 27-10

Featured game | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadians

Why the Canadians can win

Montreal has embraced the underdog moniker, reaching the finals despite its No. 16 ranking for the playoffs. The Canadiens lost their last five games of the regular season and then trailed 3-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, but have since caught fire with a 13-2 record.

Montreal is the NHL’s all-time winning franchise, but this year’s team is special in a number of areas. The Canadiens were superb at defense and goal prevention, including a stellar post-season 11–0 record when they scored at least two goals. Goalie Carey Price was a star in the playoffs, with 2.02 goals per game and 93.4 percent of shots attempted.

Overall, Montreal’s post-season penalty kill was elite, with a 93.5 percent stopping power. They also have a limited number of opposition top scorers, and the Canadiens have not allowed a power play goal in 13 consecutive games after the season, an NHL record. Offensively, Montreal doesn’t have the firepower that Tampa Bay brings, but the Canadiens have a balanced attack and 20-year-old rookie forward Cole Caufield breaks out with four goals in the previous series against Las Vegas.

Why the Lightning can win

Tampa Bay’s stats are incredibly impressive, including the #1 goal differential in the 2021 NHL Playoffs. The Lightning were also a top-five team in both goals and goals conceded during the NHL’s regular season, and that success continues.

The Lightning convert 37.7 percent of their power player odds into the playoffs, and they match up well with a red-hot Montreal penalty-kill unit. Tampa Bay is No. 2 in the playoffs in goals per game (3.22) and 28-year-old Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL by a wide margin with 27 points in the playoffs. Those 27 points and a whopping 22 assists have been racked up in just 18 games, with 25-year-old center Brayden Point nearly doubling the competition with 14 playoff goals in just 18 games.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay is also elite in preventing the opponent from scoring, with the number 1 in goals against (2.06 per game) and a save rate (0.936) during the playoffs. Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy has already had four playoff shutouts, putting him in the lead of the league, while defender Victor Hedman put up strong resistance and provided 15 assists in 18 games.

