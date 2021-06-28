Cricket talking points in the county: Yorkshire youngsters excel in Blast | Cricket

Ball One: Thompson Sprinkles a Little Magic

Yorkshire leads the North Group after an extraordinary win that was well worth more than two points in terms of confidence and morale. After seeing three England men (Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance and Joe Root) return to the loft with just eight runs between them, sailor Dillon Pennington helped himself to a triple wicket girl and a scoreboard that read 50-5 at 10.5. overs, the cliche told Yorkshire there was nothing to lose. Well, there was something about losing a cricket match, but Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson said no.

Get a boundary crossing and a record-breaking stand of 141 that had a few moments of happiness, but was also full of faith. A match lost nearly 30 minutes earlier was snatched from Worcestershire’s grasp. An almost inevitable consequence of an unexpected late score are early wickets in response and the visitors lost a few, the momentum did its job. Despite a handy stand by Riki Wessels and Ben Cox, the target of 192 would always prove too much given the circumstances and I suspect the journey home was a peaceful one for Cox co who was passing through Nottinghamshire a day after a shocking shellacking . (To their credit, Worcestershire returned later in the week).

At 24 years old, Jordan Thompson becomes a Tim Bresnanish all-rounder for Yorkshire, not showy but he delivers big performances when needed and produces the kind of Moneyball stats that coaches and the Yorkshire public appreciate. He just needs an update on that spray dance right now.

Ball two: Hales rains borders on Lancashire

Nottinghamshire shares the lead of the group with the Tykes. After a draw they should have won against Derbyshire the day before, they came out and made a statement at home to Lancashire.

Dane Vilas has one of the more varied attacks in the country, but there is a zone that Alex Hales has access to, a space available to very few batsmen, in which all the bowlers come as one. Wickets regularly fell on the other side, but Hales went ahead and built a fifth T20 century, a target that tantalized but was never quite within Lancashire’s reach.

There is a lot of talk about how England have all the bases covered for the upcoming T20 World Cup and of course there is a lot of history between Hales and England management, in particular Eoin Morgan. But it’s been over two years since Hales last played for his country and confidence can certainly be restored.

Who knows what could happen to England’s white ball batting unit in terms of injuries, form and even late coronavirus isolations ahead of the October tournament in the UAE. From the outside, one can only say that the flip side leading to Hales’ continued exclusion must indeed be steep, as the top is obvious to all.

Ball three: time to trust Duckworth, Lewis and Stern

There was an unwelcome record at Hove, where the world’s longest T20 match without a result ever ended between Sussex and Surrey. After the visitors made it 175-7 in their allotted 20 overs, Sussex stormed off the line to rise above the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score and led when Kyle Jamieson hit Luke Wright on the helmet and the umpires decided they (just about) seen enough, with the players taking one ball off the field before the five overs needed for a game were bowled.

Is there a significant difference between 4.5 overs and five overs? Could the umpires have stayed out of a ball longer, perhaps asking a spinner to deliver the sixth ball of Jamieson’s set? Was Sussex, who had gone all out for 29 balls, robbed by not being allowed to play 30th?

Perhaps the answer is simpler. DLS has been called in to determine the winner in rain-stricken matches and everyone is accepting it as fair as they can in the imperfect world of cricket. Everyone also knows how to adjust their approach when an early finish is in the air. I say go with the DLS par score of ball one and make the best of a bad job. There can be the occasional anomaly, but even after a few chases and a terminal downpour, if one side is ahead, give them the win. That’s the whole point of the system, after all.

Ball four: Kent cane Essex in Chelmsford

Kent is level with Gloucestershire at the top of the South Group, but with a match in hand after our three statistical frontmen stuck their finger in the eye of the storm and conjured a result of 25 overs cricket.

After Daniel Bell-Drummond again led from the front with a 29-ball 50, Simon Harmer pulled out the middle order and Kent’s 167 felt like a score that needed some good bowling to defend it. But thunder was in the skies of Essex rather than the blow of Essex and when lightning and rain drove the players off the ground one ball deeper into the answer than was the case in Hove, the home side were 31-4 and well behind the DLS par score. Nobody thought it was unfair, and they wouldn’t have thought so before, which makes my point above clear.

Ball five: batter of the week

It’s been a good week for New Zealanders, even though people like Jamieson had to forgo a celebratory dinner with Jacinda Ardern to get started with Gareth Batty.

Glenn Phillips, a combative wicketkeeper batsman, hasn’t worn the black cap very often, but he certainly will soon as he plays the brand of positive cricket that made his country Tests world champion.

While not as newsworthy as the events of the Rose Bowl, Phillips racked up scores of 41, 94 and 94 without being fired to impress fans in Bristol and Gloucestershire to send them to the top of the South Group. He does indeed look like a shrewd signature. You may wonder how many more Kiwis are lurking under the radar with the talent, if not the name, to play in domestic leagues around the world.

Ball six: bowler of the week

Samit Patel then? We all know what a presence he can be and how he gives every team so much nous and control. The 36-year-old recorded the sort of numbers against Worcestershire last seen in the John Player Sunday League in the 1970s, when Mike Hendrick and co fell short and batsmen let the ball go: 4143.

There was a time when a Samit-like character was a fixture in all winning teams at all levels of the game. They could lower the temperature by going dot, dot, one, dot, two, dot with ball and then border, single, ankle, border go in a tight chase with the bat, the situation and not the averages the approach determine.

Perhaps the very best teams have outgrown such players, but rest assured that there will be a few in the T20 World Cup and they will not disappoint their captains.

