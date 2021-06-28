Crimson Tide needs these sophomores to shine





Alabama football will be young in 2021. How young, in the two-deep, depends on the contributions of classes 2019, 2020 and 2021. As he always has, Nick Saban will not hesitate to play, and even start a real freshman. Those who enroll early have an advantage, but some of the summer entrants can explode if Malachi Moore did last season. Aside from the debate over which real freshmen will contribute outside of special teams, Alabama football fans can expect a significant improvement from many players who were part of the 2020 class. Mark at least five sophomores from the class of 2020 as starters. Bryce Young, of course, as QB1 will lead the charge. Based on dime formations, both Malachi Moore and Brian Branch are expected to be starters. Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the best sophomore in the country. Tim Smith will be key to the rotation of the defense line and qualifies as a starter. Broad receiver Javon Baker is in a possible starter group. Baker did 7v7 practice with the first group over the summer. He’ll have to hold off a few other sophomores, a red shirt junior, and some excellent freshman receivers. Sophomores Javion Cohen and Damieon George Jr. are possible offensive lines. Summer practice doesn’t give much clue about the players going to the trenches, but Cohen stood out in the spring. Deep Alabama Football Position Groups Crimson Tide’s linebacking corps is deep in talent. At least one of the sophomores is likely to play a key role in the regular rotation. When he came out of the spring, that was sophomore Chris Braswell. It’s a toss-up on which position group is loaded the most. If it’s not the linebackers, it’s the running backs, behind Brian Robinson Jr. will be a battery of backs that would start in most SEC teams. At least three and possibly four will see a lot of action. Along with B-Rob and Trey Sanders, sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams should contribute more than mop. McClellan and Williams will have to hold off freshman Camar Wheaton, in a position where a freshman can intervene quickly. Sanders isn’t the only 2019 class, redshirt sophomore key to Crimson Tide’s success. Despite Alabama Football being full of declines, a healthy Trey Sanders would be a big boost. Everything indicates that he will be ready for his full work before the start of the season. More importantly, redshirt sophomore, QB2, Paul Tyson. Tyson will be one game away from leading the Tide attack. At least he will be until Jalen Milroe develops; a process that is expected to take time. A good predictor of future success is recurring production. As we wrote a few months ago, the Crimson Tide makes 76 percent of its defensive output. Almost the opposite is true for the attack, with the Tide losing over 70 percent of its production.

