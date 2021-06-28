Cory Widmaier of East Brunswick is the NJ.com Boy Tennis Coach of the Year 2021

The 2021 season was filled with uncertainty for East Brunswick.

First, like any other team in the state, the Bears had to navigate COVID. They did. They also had to work with practically a brand new lineup and roster from two years ago when they took 18 wins against just one loss in the Central Jersey semifinals, the Group 4 state tournament to the final section, Group 4 and Tournament of Champions winner, Montgomery.

From that game on, only Carson He and Erik Wei were back for East Brunswick and the two played in the second doubles. Jack Wong, a five-star junior who entered singles for the first time in 2019, did not play this spring. Three-star classmate Siddharth Srinivasan, who played third singles, did not play either. The rest of the starters were juniors or seniors at the time.

East Brunswick was very young this season, as four, sometimes five starters were freshmen (third singles Ryan Val, first doubles Nathan Bernadskii and Dhaivik Chenemilla, and second doubles Sanay Sheth and Gavin Gong). The other two places were taken by a second newcomer in the first singles Tanuj Chandekar and He. Wei also played some in the second doubles.

Despite the odds against the Bears, East Brunswick finished 20-3, went out and won the Central Jersey, Group 4 title and the Group 4 championship. It was East Brunswick’s third all-time group title and first since 2004. It also won the Greater Middlesex Conference – Red Division and finished in a close second place in the GMC Tournament.

Before the season, Cory Widmaier knew he had promising young talent, but he didn’t know what to expect and his eyes were on the future. But Widmaier was able to rally the troops and he is the 2021 NJ.com Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

I must honestly give all credit to the team, said Widmaier. I know it sounds cliché, but we really had a special group of guys this year. The underclassmen fit together seamlessly from day one, not only thanks to the leadership and guidance of captains Erik Wei and Carson He, but also the rest of the returning players. They all showed up with one common goal: to get better every day. Each member of the roster just seemed to have a natural click with the next, whether it was someone they’d known for years or someone they first met in April. That’s a testament to each of their characters.

Val pushed East Brunswick over the top in the Group 4 title match. He won in a 10-point tiebreak to give the Bears a 3-2 victory. They also won in both double places manned by Bernadskii and Chenemilla and Wei and Gong respectively.

When we entered we didn’t know what would happen this year. We only have one senior. We had four, five freshmen starters all season, Widmaier said after his team won the Group 4 title at Bergen Tech. It’s great for them to be able to handle the big games. It is certainly also exciting for the future.

That was great to see. He’s a freshman and it’s great to see him fight and stand up to the pressure like that. He dropped the second set and I just told him to keep his head up, keep grinding and play confident. He did that well and he never gave up.

East Brunswick defeated Westfield in the Group 4 semi-finals and then Tenafly, the Group 3 champions, in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions, before falling in the final to the veteran-filled and talented Newark Academy.

It is awesome. It’s our freshman year, Chenemilla said. It’s rare that you make it to the T or C final with as many freshmen as us and sophomores. It can be intimidating to play against older players and seniors. Most are bigger and bigger. We just let the game come to us.

As one of the returnees, he also didn’t know how the season would go. But like Widmaier, he was proud of how they came together.

It’s really exciting. When the season started I wasn’t sure how good it would be because I mostly came back and we had some freshmen, but they came through, he said. Their ability to keep fighting was a good thing to see. They never give up. They are all talented and always have a chance to win.

Although most of the team was young and inexperienced in high school, he knew he had cooked a tasty meal. But he didn’t know it would be over so soon.

With only two returning starters, we were a little unsure at first how the season would go. It’s funny because like you said, the team definitely exceeded preseason expectations, Widmaier said. But I think if you asked those guys a month or so into the season, I think they felt like they could go out and compete with just about anyone. I think that, along with the motivation to improve every day, has helped the team exceed those expectations. The trust they had in themselves was one thing, but the trust they had in each other was so special.

If someone had a tough game one day, before I could even get there, there would be several teammates greeting them as soon as they left the field, whipping them up and saying they would bounce back and win it for the team in the next game . That’s what they just kept doing all season, picking each other up and really playing as one in what is usually a very individual sport.

