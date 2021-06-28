3 players called up to the NHL

The University of Notre Dame loves sports. Many people know them because of their football program which is always a contender. Outside of the 2020-21 COVID-19 season in which they participated in the ACC Conference, they are normally just an independent school in that sport. Basketball is another sport where they are a more nationally recognized brand, but they earn their respect in hockey. This is a sport where they compete in the Big Ten and they have become a highly regarded program.

The Notre Dame hockey program hopes many of their players will be drafted.

The 2021 NHL Draft is coming up very soon. The Buffalo Sabers are going to make the first overall pick, followed by the Seattle Kraken. We kind of have an idea of ​​the top five or six players, but we don’t know exactly in what order. Thanks to a strong development trajectory out of Michigan, the NCAA will be well represented in the first round.

The question remains, will there be a lot of Notre Dame flavor in this design? The answer is yes. There will certainly be some players who are already there or committed to be taken out of the program. The prospects that Notre Dame has as design potential players vary in talent and their projected design selection.

It would mean a lot to fans of Notre Dame hockey to see them well represented in the draft. That just means the program gets good with the potential to get better. If they show themselves well year after year, people will want to go there. You’ve already seen good Notre Dame alumni like Kyle Palmieri and Vinnie Hinostroza make a name for themselves, so there’s definitely a chance for more. Here are the three players to keep an eye on as you enter the 2021 NHL draw: