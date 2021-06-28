Colorado sportsbooks are back in May thanks to Avalanche and Nuggets runs





Colorados sportsbooks saw a return to growth in May as interest in the playoff runs of the Colorado avalanche and Denver Nuggets pushed the states’ gambling volume to nearly $250 million. The month’s results show how valuable the success of local teams can be to bookmakers, especially in the off-season of sports betting, according to PlayColorado, which tracks the state-regulated sports betting market. Sportsbooks accepted $249 million bets online and in retail sportsbooks in May, equivalent to $8 million bets per day in May. Those bets were up 1.9% from $244.5 million in bets in April and nearly 10-fold from $25.6 million in bets in May 2020, the first month of sports betting in the state. Mays betting brought in $15.2 million in gross gaming revenue, down 13.7% from $17.6 million in April, but up $2.6 million in May 2020. After promotional credits sportsbooks reported $5.9 million in net sports betting revenue, bringing in $635,641 in tax revenue. The U.S. jurisdictions that have performed best in the past two months tend to be those like Colorado, where a local team thrived or a local event attracted a lot of interest, he said. Jessica Welman, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayColorado.com. The biggest takeaway is for Colorado gamblers to remain engaged, and that will prove important once the football season kicks off and robust growth returns, she added. The country’s largest legal sports betting markets have been a mixed bag for the past two months, beginning a relatively slow period in sports betting that will last into football season. Of the top 10 U.S. markets that reported data for May, the month-over-month increase in stakes in Colorado was smaller than in New Jersey (8.9% up) and Indiana (7.6% up), but larger than Iowa (down 2.9%), Michigan (-6.0%) and Pennsylvania (-6.7%). Colorado trading fell 18.8% in April, but all of the nation’s 10 largest markets saw a drop of at least 13% in bets from March to April. Colorado’s sportsbooks are in a good position relative to most other constitutional states, said: Ian St Clair, analyst for PlayColorado.com. The season delay will remain a factor until the NFL and college football return. For now, though, the states sportsbooks are doing what they can to keep interest up by taking advantage of the opportunities, such as playoff appearances by Nuggets and Avs, as they come. With the Nuggets beginning their playoff journey in May, the NBA was driving $86.9 million in basketball bets, up from $84.3 million in April. Baseball was the second most popular sport at $49.1 million, up from $48.3 million in April, despite the troubles of the Colorado Rockies. The Avalanche pushed hockey bets to $15.5 million, from $10.6 million in April. Table tennis ($10.3 million), football ($9.9 million) and tennis ($8.2 million) also generated significant interest from gamblers. With both the Avalanche and Nuggets out and the Colorado Rockies struggling, Colorado won’t be as lucky as the rest of the summer months, St Clair said. But baseball’s All-Star Game should spark some interest, as well as an influx of out-of-state gamblers. And the states’ sportsbooks will be creative in maximizing interest in events like the Olympics.







