Cheese Curds, 6/28: Packers top talent is second to none; buy your Family Night tickets quickly





If you think having individual elite talent is the way to get to the NFL’s promised land, then the Green Bay Packers are better than any team in the league for 2021. Well, they will be with the caveat that Aaron Rodgers assumes will be below center again. Ultimately, the terrifying foursome of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Jaaire Alexander is better than any other quartet in the league, according to one of the most prominent NFL analysis websites out there. And that doesn’t even acknowledge the greatness of ZaDarius Smith, Kenny Clark, Aaron Jones and others. This roster is packed with talent, but often it’s not the strongest link, but rather the weakest that determines how far a team will go. Hopefully this year’s roster has improved some of the weaker links. One of the first looks the public will get at the Packers roster this summer is the team’s annual Family Night rehearsal, which returns in August after a one-year hiatus. On Friday, the team announced when tickets for that event will go on sale, so be sure to circle the date on your calendar if you want to attend this year’s event. Save it here at APC this week as we continue our Top Plays of 2020 series. #5 will be out around noon today as we count down to number one on Friday! Packers have 4 of PFF’s top 15 players entering 2021 | Packers Wire

There is no other team with as much truly elite talent as the Packers, who have brought Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Jaaire Alexander into this list of the NFL’s top players. Packers Family Night tickets go on sale July 14 | Packers.com

Put this date in your diary if you want tickets for Family Night, which takes place on Saturday 7 August. NFL Offseason Rating for All 32 Teams: Goals, Top Moves, and Biggest Questions Remaining | ESPN

There’s no surprise about the Packers’ biggest question. However, The Bears’ also revolves around quarterback position when Justin Fields takes over from Andy Dalton in the starting lineup. The battle for WR2 | Packer Report

Adams is the obvious WR1 — perhaps WR1 in the entire NFL right now — but who will be his primary running mate on the outside? If you’re just following the countdown of our top games, you might think MVS is a shoo-in, but don’t count Allen Lazard or even Devin Funchess. Aaron Rodgers deserves better from Packers, says ex-NFL QB Alex Smith | USA today

Former NFL quarterback supports current NFL quarterback. There isn’t really much to see here. It is remarkable, however, how Smith and Rodgers have remained connected after being the two players to qualify for the No. 1 pick in 2005. Tesla driver fined after parking ‘Foreign Car in Domestic Lot’ at GM Factory | The ride

This is an impressive example of ignorance on the part of someone who works for a car manufacturer. It’s especially hilarious when you realize that according to Cars.com’s American Made Index, Tesla’s Model 3 is the “most American vehicle for sale in 2021.”

