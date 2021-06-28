Carl Nassib is football, and so am I

With Albert Breer on vacation, we have guest writers filling in for his Monday Morning Quarterback column. This column comes from Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, justice, and inclusion.

My first draft of this column was trash.

Subconsciously, I wrote an entire 1,500-word essay as the person I thought you all would want me to be. It fit the mold. It was business and it was boring.

You see, I grew up reading The MMQB. I asked questions to the column when I was in high school, hoping that Peter King would answer one. So when Albert Breer asked me to tell my story on one of the biggest platforms in football media, I stiffened and was transformed back to the first 10 years of my career in football – when I behaved like the person I thought I was. everyone wanted me to be .

I’ve known I’m gay since I was five, unequivocally. I looked at my parents and I wanted to be my father. I felt like a boy and sometimes I thought I was one. I spent my childhood trying to figure out how to end my life so that no one would find out I was a ‘wrong’. Even now that word is hard to type.

Although 40% of LGBTQ+ youth try to commit suicide, I was not in that camp. I just wanted it to be over. I spent my life from the age of five to 29 planning how I would end my life when I turned 40. For my young, uneducated brain, 40 was the age when I wouldn’t be able to hide anymore, the mold would run out and too many people would ask me why I wasn’t married yet. Recently I heard NFL legend Ryan O’Callaghan speak about his experience and, interestingly enough, he had the same thoughts growing up.

I’m turning 40 in two weeks and this upcoming birthday has extra meaning to me. I’ll be celebrating in my backyard, with my phenomenal wife and lovely three-year-old son.

I’ve always been a football junkie. I’ve played touch, flag and tackle football all my life at the highest level offered for women, and I was a huge Cowboys fan growing up. I was and am in love with the sport. And football has loved me.

As a senior in high school, I decided I couldn’t go to the prom because I should have gone with a boy. So I told my parents and friends that I had a soccer tournament two hours away. I drove those two hours and sat on an empty football field for another four hours. This sounds sad now, but it was survival and it felt great then. Thank you, football.

Working in football has always been a dream of mine, and I achieved it when I got an internship with the NFL league bureau in 2003. (I actually mailed a soccer ball in a package with my resume, if you can believe it. Worked.) During my first week at work, Emmitt Smith walked past me in the hallway. I knew in that moment that the NFL league office was where I wanted to be. This season will be my 19th there.

But for the first ten years of my football career, I operated as two different people. One of those people prospered professionally, young in her career, and the other barely survived and was terrified that someone in the office would discover her truth.

I’ve been the person I thought everyone wanted me to be for 10 years.

I wore skirts and heels. If you know me now, that’s laughable. I only wear menswear. I skipped every holiday party, happy hour, and bonding opportunity, and if I had to attend one for whatever reason, I wasn’t okay. I had to write down my lies to keep track of them. My anxiety came to a head.

Then came February 2, 2013.

Many people in the LGBTQ+ community know it their date. That’s mine. I was there for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, and it was time.

I was standing outside the Mahalia Jackson Theater after the 2013 NFL Honors show ended. It was the first time I took a friend to an NFL event without pretending to be my friend and left our hotel room at different times so no one would find out.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, of all people, saw me out of the corner of his eye and walked over to me.

I had been lucky enough to build a relationship with the commissioner before he moved to the top position. Who better than him to be the first person in the NFL I would tell? Even if I couldn’t say the words yet.

So I took my girlfriend’s hand and held it.

palpitations. Out of the body. Sweating hands. Holy s—. Paralysed. Oh my God, this is happening. You can do it. No do not do that. Okay, yes, do it. He used to beat up kids who teased his gay brother; he has been an ally for decades. You’re going to survive this.

As he walked towards him, I saw a smile on his face that I had never seen before. It was a fatherly, warm, unusually big smile that I will never forget.

He gave me a big hug, like a first-rounder on the draft night. We chatted about the show for a few minutes. I did it.

A lot of people think you come out and then it’s ‘mission accomplished’. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

I’ve spent the nine years that came out since that day. Out to my colleagues, to owners, head coaches, CEOs and others. Sometimes it’s easy now; sometimes it is still very difficult.

I’ve spent the past nine years trying to figure out who I am in the office, after being someone else for so long – the person who wrote the first draft of this essay, which you’ll happily never see. I now wear menswear to the office, regularly talk about my wife and son and proudly wear my identity on my sleeve wherever I go. What makes a person different makes them great, right Coach Gruden?

Many people in the LGBTQ+ community are familiar with this quote from the writer Alexander Leon:

“Queer people don’t grow up to be ourselves, we grow up playing a version of ourselves that sacrifices authenticity to minimize humiliation and prejudice. The enormous task of our adult lives is to unravel which parts of ourselves are really us and which parts we have created to protect us.”

Carl Nassib’s announcement that he is gay changes the world. It took 101 NFL seasons for this to happen.

It changes my world, but especially the world of young children, especially athletes, who can finally see an active gay NFL player. Our players are superheroes and incredible people. Now more children can introduce themselves as one of them.

Many came for Carl to heat the water for this moment: David Kopay, Jerry Smith, Ray McDonald, Roy Simmons, Jeff Rohrer, Esera Tuaolo, Kwame Harris, Michael Sam, Wade Davis II, Ryan O’Callaghan, Ryan Russell, Dorien Bryant, Martin Jenkins, Brad Thorson and others. Their courage to come out, no matter when they did it, is heroic.

Our office rightly calls all players who previously played in the league “NFL legends.” Those 14 men are my legends – and legends for all football fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

I don’t know Carl, but I’m excited to meet him. I saw his facial expressions and body language in his coming out video. I saw freedom. I saw a calm. I saw a man who is who he is, and who just wants to play football.

As Carl navigates these new waters of freedom and authenticity, I hope he finds the real him soon and doesn’t have to copy, paste and delete as much as some of us do. I hope the guy who teaches his teammates about compound interest, index funds, and money management can do so while also talking about his boyfriend, husband, or partner. I hope he now becomes the person and player he is and not the person and player he thought the world wanted to cheer for.

I always thought football was for one kind of person. It’s not.

Carl Nassib is football. Lamar Jackson is football. Ron Rivera is football. Kim Pegula is football. Younghoe Koo is football. Jennifer King is soccer. Robert Saleh is football. The LGBTQ+ community is football. We’re on the pitch, we’re fans, we coach, we’re in the front office. We love the game and we are as much a part of the game as everyone else.

I had to go through this column a few times to make sure I stayed true to my promise to write this as myself. I found a lot of parts that made me uncomfortable and wondered if I should include them – which is exactly why I kept them in.

I think I am this final design.

It was a great opportunity, a dream come true, and a painful few days to write this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback column. (Writing is hard!) Thanks for reading, and on to more great advancements—in the NFL and on this planet—in the days, weeks, months, and years to come.

