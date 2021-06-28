Delbarton’s Michael Zheng is NJ.com Boy Tennis Player of the Year 2021

Michael Zheng entered the spring boys tennis season as the No. 1 player in New Jersey by the Tennis Recruiting Network and Universal Tennis.

He was the player to watch.

On the track, the junior from Delbarton lived up to the hype and his ranking by going 32-1. He finished his season by winning the NJSIAA State Singles tournament as the top seed and was Delbarton’s first to win an individual title. For those reasons, Zheng is the 2021 NJ.com Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

In the final with all eyes on him at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, Zheng defeated Newark Academy’s second-seeded Nicolas Kotzen in a dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-0. Zheng made only two unforced errors in the game, hitting the ball all over the field and deep, delivering a soft volley that even the professionals couldn’t achieve.

My names will be in the banners and the record books here, Zheng said at the time. It is awesome.

His performance was one of the best he could remember.

Maybe never, but certainly in this tournament and in high school, Zheng said. Overall, I think I just played well. I didn’t make many mistakes, I gave the ball back well, I served well under pressure and I didn’t miss much. Every ball was deep. He gave me a few mistakes on some crucial points. It could have been closer. There were a lot of deuce games, but I played solid.

The win was Zheng’s third over Kotzen of the season, and he is now 11-1 against his counterpart. But what made the championship win even more impressive was the lone blemish of the campaign for Kotzen, who defeated Zheng 6-3, 6-3 in the Bryan Bennett Memorial Tournament at the end of May.

That’s the best he played all year, said Delbarton coach John Thompson. He was aggressive and finished points. The two games leading up to this I thought he was a little hesitant, but he won anyway. This was the Michael Zheng we all know. He raised his level. That’s the best he’s played.

He really came in and was aggressive. Every ball he could, he killed the inside-out forehand to Kotzen’s backhand. Nicks is a great player, and for Michael to win that way is unbelievable. Nick showed how good he is, especially in the semi-finals. But Michael had all the answers today. Vintage Michael Zheng.

Zheng is nationally rated as the No. 3 player in the 2022 class and has a UTR of 13.14. During the season it was higher. In singles, he defeated fourth-seeded Eric Li of Montgomery, 5-8 seeded Alex Merson of Tenafly, 9-16 seeded Josh Mandelbaum of Newark Academy, Dwight-Englewoods Josh Greene and Ranneys Nicholas Rosato. In team competitions for the Green Wave, which finished as the No. 2 ranked team, Zheng triumphed over such players as Brendan McDonald (Summit), Thomas Schottland (Sparta), Pedro Cattaruzzi (Chatham), Matias Feoli (Millburn), Stanly Shukhman ( Livingston), Sebastian Wroe (Westfield), Sandeep Alapati (Bergen Tech) and Kotzen.

Zheng achieved everyone’s A-game all season long, including in singles.

I think there is some pressure just because you expected to win, Zheng said. You just need to go into the match thinking you are the underdog and keep fighting and fighting.

Zheng was also crowned first champion in singles at the Morris County Tournament for the second time, but the goal was to finish at the top of singles.

Of course. Yes, that was it, Zheng said. I wanted to finish on top and win states.

However, Zheng wishes he and the Green Wave could make it past the Newark Academy in the North Jersey non-public tournament or beat them in the Tournament of Champions final before the brackets were turned. But becoming his own state champion to close out the season allowed him to leave happily ever after.

To win here today is a good way to end it, he said.

Though only a junior, Zheng is expected to transfer from Delbarton and attend Dwight Global Online School, meaning he won’t get a chance to repeat it. Nevertheless, it was storybook season. After not having a high school season on the track in 2020 due to COVID, Zheng has made the most of his 2021 season.

Hes a class act, said Thompson. When you have a man who is as talented as he is, there are usually other things to consider. He’s the nicest kid, a great leader, and the team thrived because of him. You can ask nothing more of him. His character is fantastic and he always finishes his tail. He never missed anything for us. Sometimes kids like him will miss things with other tournaments. He did everything for Delbarton.

