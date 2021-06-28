How Guelph’s oldest hockey shop braced itself from COVID during a game-less year

The Hockey Shop was never just a community store. For many it was their first step in their hockey journey

In over 42 years, The Hockey Store in Guelph must have sold over 50,000 skates to local Guelphites.

The staple in Downtown Guelph has seen generations of hockey enthusiasts. Dads have been seen bringing kids in for their first skate fitting — an unforgettable moment etched into the mind of every young player — and seen those same kids pass that experience on to their kids.

It saw technology evolve and the game evolve, but one thing has remained constant over the four decades and may be why the store has stood firm in the storm of COVID: the sense of community and undying love for the game in Guelph.

“It was the hardest time in 41 years in the last 16 months. We are surprised to see that there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” said Todd Gumbley, who co-owns the car with his sister Tracey Duffield. store.

For the past year, hockey games at every level have come to a halt. Community rinks were closed and COVID restrictions closed the store that had a minimal online presence. The store laid off 13 of its employees. Only after the recently lifted restrictions and the shortened NHL season did the sense of normalcy return to the store.

People started coming back as restrictions eased and the NHL season resumed. For Gumbley’s siblings, the store’s success goes beyond the credit that saved it.

“It’s the personal relationships you build with customers and it’s not just customers, they know us by name, we know them by name. They come in, they ask about our families,” Gumbley said.

“We’re very lucky, we’re one of the sports that people can’t just move with a mouse click to get what they need. Helmets have to fit properly for safety reasons, each pair of skates fits differently… our customers are so fantastic. They come in with their families and they just know we will take care of them. They don’t even ask us about the price.”

Signed sweaters hang on the window wall. The inside of the shop has hockey memorabilia on every corner. On the walls hang antique skates with wooden and hand-forged blades, signed posters from greats like Wayne Gretzky, and a collection of pucks from old leagues that are barely recognized today. But most valuable are photos and memories of Ron Gumbley in the shop – the man who started this company because of his love for the game and his love for his community.

The late Gumbley is known throughout Guelph for his love of hockey and baseball. Duffield recalls that her father, who was inducted into the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame in 1998, sat on a bench outside Guelph City Hall every morning with seniors in the community sharing hockey stories over a cup of coffee.

“He has tried on more skates than Buster Brown has shoes to help generations of young boys and girls enjoy the sports he enjoyed so much as a boy,” reads his page on the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame.

Ron Gumbley died in 2020 just before the pandemic, making the year harder for his family. Duffield recalls that her father has probably only missed two or three days in the store since he retired 15 years ago.

“It has been a tough year. It was hard not to have him here to brighten our day, but he is still with us,” said Duffield in tears.

For Gumbley and Duffield, the store is all they’ve ever known since the two started working there during high school. It’s their second home. The attachment to hockey brought not only them but much of the community together for decades, where they would chat while their kids got their skates fitted.

And it wasn’t just them who went to the store.

“We have staff that we hired when they were kids, co-op students at school. We see them now as firefighters and they bring their kids to get fit for hockey and it’s really nice to see what we’ve given back to the community with our staff whose first job was here,” said Duffield.

“They come in about 30 years later, we reminisce and we had a good laugh.”

The siblings remain optimistic during the difficult times. They feel the community yearns for the games they missed in the past year.

“You see it on Facebook, I see it every day. All my friends are like you know what? I hate Montreal, I’m a Leafs fan, but they’re my team now that Toronto is out, which is so unheard of in hockey. Either you’re a Leafs fan and you hate Montreal, or you’re a Montreal fan and you hate the Leafs,” Gumbley said.

“It would be so good for Canada and so good for hockey to make people feel good about things again.”

“This area has a lot of sentiment. It will be difficult if we close the doors one day,” Duffield said.