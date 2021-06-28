It doesn’t matter how many times you fail. You only have to be right once and everyone can tell you that you are an overnight success. That’s one of Highlight the most famous quotes from Cubans, and he certainly ran the Mavericks with that in mind.

After what seemed like a decade of stability, the Dallas Mavericks are suddenly a whirlwind of chaos. Donnie Nelson, who had been with the organization in one way or another since 1998, was fired. Rick Carlisle, who coached the team since 2008 and led them to their only championship in franchise history, also resigned and took a job with the Indiana Pacers.

Such departures do not necessarily indicate dysfunction. After all, change is the only constant in life. But as we’ve seen recently, the fact that the front office was staffed by the same people for over a decade doesn’t mean there was actually harmony between the top Mavericks. Nelson and Carlisle were engaged in a power struggle that the general public didn’t even know was going on.

Haralabos Voulgaris, appointed chief of analytics for the Mavericks three years ago, was given a strange position that seemed outside of any traditional organizational chart. He was the focus of a story by The Athletics Tim Cato that showed how messy the organization had really become. Cato’s piece seems to insinuate that Voulgaris overstepped his role, but with Cuban blessing. Although Nelson and Carlisle are gone, Voulgaris still looks set to maintain his position with the team. There is no indication that he and the Mavericks broke up.

Now Jason Kidd has been hired as the next coach of the Mavericks. I’ll put aside his baggage, or his lack of success in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. The problem here is the process that brought Kidd back to Dallas, or lack thereof.

When Nelson was fired, the Mavericks immediately announced that they had hired a well-known research firm to find their next president of basketball operations. They then announced they would form their own committee to decide the position, which would include current vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley and Dirk Nowitzki. Finley was also rumored to be a candidate for the job. If you don’t know how all that works, join the club.

News of Kidds hiring broke before anyone was named president of basketball operations. Nico Harrison has since been announced as taking over the position, but the moves seemed hopelessly out of line. To say this is all unusual would be an understatement. There seems to be chaos in the offices of the Dallas Mavericks. You might think Cuban has lost his grip on things. That his basketball club is getting out of hand. But that is not the case.

No, this is all designed that way. Cuban thinks he is disrupting the basketball world and renewing the stodgy ways of his predecessors and contemporaries. If there was a template to build a champion, everyone would use it, right? Cuban told The Ringer last year. And there is only what now? Ten teams that have won championships in the last 25 years or whatever? So, you know, it’s just not easy.

The Mavericks won a championship in 2011, after nearly a decade of shaking up the lineup and coaches around Dirk Nowitzki. Cuban decided to split the core of that championship team, instead throwing key players overboard in exchange for cap space. Since then, Cuban has only chased superstars in free agency, even though he didn’t really care come across them.

None of this speaks to an orderly, structured process. The Mavericks have always been reactive, not proactive, and the past month has shown how little planning goes into their team building. Maybe things will be different under Harrison, but there’s no reason to think so as long as Cuban is involved in everyday basketball decisions. In fact, it could be worse under Harrison, at least initially. Cuban has admitted to lurking over the shoulders of new hires. I micromanage you until I trust you, Cuban said in 2014.

So if you were hoping that the sweeping changes in the front office would lead to a focus on process rather than results, you’re probably disappointed. There’s no need to replicate what Sam Presti did in Oklahoma City, for instance, or the steady, serial killer-esque intensity of the Spurs. The chaos and dysfunction are part of the success in Dallas, and it was designed that way. Under Cuban, the Mavericks will be a dashing franchise expanding to every shiny object they think will help them win today. If that jeopardizes the future, so be it. After all, Mark Cuban only needs to be right once.