Is Fantasy Cricket Gambling? Supreme Court suspends Dream11 hearing for two weeks

Monday’s highly anticipated Supreme Court hearing on a petition questioning the nature of the activities of fantasy cricket operators Dream11 has been postponed by two weeks. The next date, according to the Supreme Court website, is July 16. (More Cricket News)
The debate about whether fantasy cricket is a matter of skill or chance has been dragging on for over two years now. Courts have contemptuously rejected a slew of petitions in favor of Dream11, never bothering to even issue a notice.
While Real Money Gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, Games 24×7 have insisted that online games like cricket, rummy, poker (and now ludo) require overwhelming skill and the element of chance is negligible, social activist Avinash Mehrotra’s Special Leave Petition is exactly the opposite. .
Monday’s hearing came in the wake of Mehrotra’s SLP who challenged a February 2020 ruling by the High Court of Rajasthan that gave Dream11 a clean slate, saying that fantasy cricket is a game of skill and that there was no betting or gambling involved. .
Interestingly, the Rajasthan High Court verdict was virtually a blindfold repetition of orders from the Bombay High Court (April 2019) and the Punjab & Haryana High Court (2017). The speed with which all three high courts settled petitions against Dream11 has been found intriguing in both the legal and gaming industries.
In fact, ‘speed’ is still a factor today. The fact that Monday’s hearing was listed as Day 1 of the Supreme Court reopening after the summer holidays is an indication of the extreme urgency displayed by the three-judge Bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai.
But ironically, the matter was never “heard.” And Judge Nariman himself has dismissed this Dream11 matter no less than three times with the January 31, 2020 injunction, saying significantly that “the only scope of the review before the Bombay High Court is respect for (Dream11 would evade GST) and not to rethinking the issue of gambling.
The Bombay Supreme Court order of April 30, 2019 was clearly the guiding force for lawyers defending Dream 11 until a Supreme Court bench composed of former Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justive Gavai and Judge Surya Kant, it was on March 6. persisted, 2020 and issued a notice for the first time. It was the first setback for Dream11.
The case went to court on March 26, 2021, before Judge Bobde’s Bench, but as both Dream11 and State of Maharashtra wanted a postponement, the hearing was postponed by two weeks. Oddly enough, the case never came to be heard again and went into the cold store for over a year. And meanwhile, Judge Bobde was retired.
‘Speed’ is again essential. The world of Real Money Gaming is eagerly awaiting this case while investors wait. Dream11, MPL, Junglee Rummy, Games 24×7 et al rely heavily on investors’ money.
Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in favor of online gaming that causes “mental stress” and leads to “addiction.” While several states have already banned online gaming, labeling it as socially “evil,” many are thinking about it.
It is clearly a race against time for both Dream11 and Mehrotra’s legal counsel, who believes they will definitely be “heard” this time. Judge Nariman will retire on August 12.
