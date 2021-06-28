Is Fantasy Cricket Gambling? Supreme Court suspends Dream11 hearing for two weeks





Monday’s highly anticipated Supreme Court hearing on a petition questioning the nature of the activities of fantasy cricket operators Dream11 has been postponed by two weeks. The next date, according to the Supreme Court website, is July 16. (More Cricket News) The debate about whether fantasy cricket is a matter of skill or chance has been dragging on for over two years now. Courts have contemptuously rejected a slew of petitions in favor of Dream11, never bothering to even issue a notice. While Real Money Gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, Games 24×7 have insisted that online games like cricket, rummy, poker (and now ludo) require overwhelming skill and the element of chance is negligible, social activist Avinash Mehrotra’s Special Leave Petition is exactly the opposite. . Monday’s hearing came in the wake of Mehrotra’s SLP who challenged a February 2020 ruling by the High Court of Rajasthan that gave Dream11 a clean slate, saying that fantasy cricket is a game of skill and that there was no betting or gambling involved. . Interestingly, the Rajasthan High Court verdict was virtually a blindfold repetition of orders from the Bombay High Court (April 2019) and the Punjab & Haryana High Court (2017). The speed with which all three high courts settled petitions against Dream11 has been found intriguing in both the legal and gaming industries. In fact, ‘speed’ is still a factor today. The fact that Monday’s hearing was listed as Day 1 of the Supreme Court reopening after the summer holidays is an indication of the extreme urgency displayed by the three-judge Bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai. But ironically, the matter was never “heard.” And Judge Nariman himself has dismissed this Dream11 matter no less than three times with the January 31, 2020 injunction, saying significantly that “the only scope of the review before the Bombay High Court is respect for (Dream11 would evade GST) and not to rethinking the issue of gambling. The Bombay Supreme Court order of April 30, 2019 was clearly the guiding force for lawyers defending Dream 11 until a Supreme Court bench composed of former Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justive Gavai and Judge Surya Kant, it was on March 6. persisted, 2020 and issued a notice for the first time. It was the first setback for Dream11. The case went to court on March 26, 2021, before Judge Bobde’s Bench, but as both Dream11 and State of Maharashtra wanted a postponement, the hearing was postponed by two weeks. Oddly enough, the case never came to be heard again and went into the cold store for over a year. And meanwhile, Judge Bobde was retired. ‘Speed’ is again essential. The world of Real Money Gaming is eagerly awaiting this case while investors wait. Dream11, MPL, Junglee Rummy, Games 24×7 et al rely heavily on investors’ money. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in favor of online gaming that causes “mental stress” and leads to “addiction.” While several states have already banned online gaming, labeling it as socially “evil,” many are thinking about it. It is clearly a race against time for both Dream11 and Mehrotra’s legal counsel, who believes they will definitely be “heard” this time. Judge Nariman will retire on August 12. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos