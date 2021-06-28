Illini picks up Crystal Ball prediction for Mississippi athlete





To start the week off right, the Illinois soccer team may be lining up to add one more member to the class of 2022. The Illini currently have 10 players committed to the 2022 class, but more are sure to follow. The Illinois class is ranked No. 39 in the nation and No. 10 in the Big Ten with an average recruiting score of 0.8399. With a few spots still open for 2022, adding a player like Ashton Hollins might not be a bad idea. Hollins is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound athlete from George County High School who lives in Lucedale, Mississippi. He’s not rated or ranked by 247Sports for being a relatively unknown recruit, but don’t be surprised if this kid ends up with a DI program and impresses. On Sunday night, Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner even posted a put Crystal Ball Forecast for Hollins to land with Orange and Blue. Werner has an eight out of ten confidence that the Illini will be able to land the recruit under the radar.

Hollins would bring more than size to the Illinois football team. I love the mate Hollins brings to the table. Adding another 6-foot-4 player to the roster will only make us more dangerous on the road. But this kid brings more to the table than just a big size. Hollins is a freak athlete. The child is extremely fast and can move in the open field. With his size and speed, I’d imagine Illinois would want to move him into the wide receiver position, despite Hollins playing quarterback at the high school level. Illinois could always use more athletic bodies on the outside. We haven’t had a real big man who could burn the secondary and get the ball. I see Hollins get on the Illinois football program and wear a red shirt for the first year so he can get his legs under him in the wide receiver position. After a red shirt year, he would get some snaps in spare time for the first few seasons. As a junior, I hoped that Hollins could really make an impact for the Illini. This timeline can also be accelerated if Hollins can quickly grab the wide receiver role. I love that Illinois has brought Hollins for an official visit this past week. He paid an official visit, and the Illini offered him a scholarship. Let’s see if we can close the deal and add to the family.

