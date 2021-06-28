Sports
Tennis fans complain about long queues outside Wimbledon Championships
Tennis fans on Monday vented their frustration about long queues and ticket problems outside Wimbledon on the first day of the championships.
Hundreds of fans lined up outside the All England Lawn Tennis Club from about 11 am to enter the famous sports ground.
Some claimed they stood in the rain as long as two hours while the staff struggled with the number of arrivals and tickets did not work.
On arrival, spectators must put on their face coverings, show their tickets and provide proof of a negative Covid test or double vaccinated status. They then have their bags checked by security as usual.
Tickets are usually obtained through an online vote – or thousands of people line up every day to go to the AELTCs to watch Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Sir Andy Murray play.
Due to the pandemic, capacity has been set at 50 percent – or 22,000 – which will increase to full capacity at Center Court for the women’s and men’s finals.
But this year, tickets were being sold online – seemingly leading to some teething problems as people arrived.
Tennis fan Joe Cane said: Huge queues for [ticket] help because so many tickets don’t work. The whole process from buying to entering was chaotic.
Pamela Gupta said: Still long queues to get into Wimbledon even with tickets.
Maggie Rawlings wrote: Huge queues to get into Wimbledon – because they didn’t want a queue they made one – solve it.
One twitter user – named Adi Bop – wrote: 2 hours + queues for cardholders despite assigned entry times, stewards unaware of gate entrances for specific courts, rain. Awesome! Can’t wait to miss the games we paid for.
At the championships, however, some fans seemed happier with their experience.
Matt Jones told the Standard: We queued for about 20 minutes, it was fine. There was a queue but it was not too bad – nothing was unaccustomed at this point and not too overcrowded.
Ahead of the competition, Sally Bolton – the CEO of AELTC – told the Standard that a lot of effort had gone into ensuring a smooth arrival at the Championships.
We want to deliver a safe championship, she said. But a fans can recognize. Our priority is to keep people safe and you will see some measures that we are all very familiar with now across the site – more hand sanitizer, use of face masks. Everyone has worked incredibly hard in a very short time to get it done.
Meanwhile, medical staff and other inspiring people of the pandemic took place in the Royal Box on Monday and received a standing ovation for the first game at Center Court.
Guests included Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of veteran fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has raised more than 32 million for the NHS, as well as designers of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Announcers paid tribute to the important work done by key workers for the first match at Center Court between defending champion Novak Djokovic and 19-year-old Jack Draper from the UK.
Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, also attended the Royal Box.
She and her colleagues were cheered and cheered on by other contestants.
She was joined by the Duke of Kent and former British racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart.
Mrs. Ingram-Moore, wearing a blue dress, smiled broadly and waved as her father’s name received cheers.
The organizers issued hundreds of free tickets to key players throughout the tournament to thank you for their work during the pandemic.
To thank you, the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) has issued 100 Center and No.1 Court tickets daily to various groups ranging from the NHS to Transport For London and other inspirational individuals, all in recognition of the service provided they have provided to those in their communities during the pandemic, the organization said on its website.
