Hockey world shows support from Bruins’ David Pastrnak after the death of his son: “You will be loved forever”





Bruins striker David Pastrnak shared heartbreaking news on Monday morning. His newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, has died. Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, announced they were expecting in January. Viggo was their first child. Pastrnak confirmed Viggo’s death in an Instagram post. His son was only six days old. “We have an angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we go through these heartbreaking times.” MORE: The Lightning vs. Breaking Canadian Stanley Cup Series Pastrnak did not say how his son had died. The NHL world came together after the announcement to support Pastrnak and Rohlsson. NHLPA players and staff offer their condolences to David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson on the loss of their newborn son Viggo. NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 28, 2021 Waking up and seeing the news that David Pastrnak’s son has passed away. Heartbroken for him and his girlfriend, Rebecca. No parent should have to go through this. pic.twitter.com/epxIBvmJZE Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) June 28, 2021 This David Pastrnak news is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to him and his family. Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) June 28, 2021 The Pastrnak news is just too sad. I can’t even imagine the grief. Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) June 28, 2021 Absolutely heartbroken for David Pastrnak and his girlfriend. What terrible news. Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 28, 2021 Just woke up to the news that the baby of #NHLBrown F David Pastrnak passed away. Absolutely brutal and devastating. My heart and condolences go out to him and his family. MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) June 28, 2021 I wish nothing but the best for David Pasternak and his family Ahmed (@AhmedMayta) June 28, 2021 Absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning.

My thoughts go out to #NHLBrown David Pastrnak and his family on the death of his son Viggo.

The newborn was only a week old.

So very sad. Mark Allred (@BlackAndGold277) June 28, 2021 A million thoughts and prayers for David Pastrnak, his girlfriend and family. No one should have to go through what they are going through right now… a heavy heart. Just Kate (@humbleddaily) June 28, 2021 Thinking of Rebecca and David Pastrnak Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 28, 2021







