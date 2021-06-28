Celtics could introduce new coach on Monday – NBC Boston





The Boston Celtics held a press conference on Monday to introduce their new head coach, Ime Udoka. The event came days after ESPN reported last week that the team hired Udoka to replace Brad Stevens as head coach. Stevens was promoted to president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge retired from the role. In a statement, the Celtics confirmed the hiring of Udoka. Among the many outstanding qualities that Ime brings out are his character, humility and competitiveness. He has a relentless work ethic and a wide range of experiences as a player and coach, said Brad Stevens, Celtics president of basketball Operations. He is a warm and demanding leader, and we are so excited that he has chosen to join us in the pursuit of Banner 18. Udoka, 43, played a total of 316 games over seven seasons with five NBA teams before retiring in 2012 to join Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14 when they won the NBA title. It is an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise. Coaching this talented roster and working with Brad makes it an ideal situation, Udoka said. “I’m looking forward to getting started right away. Three weeks after shaking up their front office by promoting coach Brad Stevens to president of basketball operations when Danny Ainge retired, the team is reportedly close to hiring a Brooklyn Nets assistant to become its new coach. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ime Udoka’s deal has been finalized. Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year. Udoka takes on a Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons before falling to No. 7 this year and losing to Brooklyn in the first round. After losing five games to the Nets, basketball boss Danny Ainge withdrew and coach Brad Stevens gave up his spot on the bench to replace him. President Danny Ainge is out of the Celtics front office and head coach Brad Stevens takes his place. Once ready to battle for a spot in the finals, the Celtics look set to lose ground in the East. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as stars, the team struggles to find additional pieces to challenge the collected stars in Milwaukee, Philadelphia and now Brooklyn and Atlanta. Stevens’ first big move since taking over the front office was to trade injured point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for big man Al Horford, giving up the first round of the squad to save room on salary.

