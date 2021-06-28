It’s time for women’s cricket

Is it time to bring back test cricket for women? Lisa Sthalekar thinks it’s time. And with the introduction of the first-ever day-night test in September 2021, Sthalekar believes the test games can be pushed forward to the women’s game through the multi-format series.

The day-night test will take place at the WACA in Perth as the Indian women’s cricket team travels through Australia. The game will feature three one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals. So if you’re a gambling fanatic, you might want to check out your . to watch gambling sites‘ best women’s cricket team. This is why?

In 2020 the World Cup T20 in Australia gained interest and viewership, which meant that a new share of women’s cricket gained momentum. In addition, Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian all-rounder, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020. This means she must have merit if she emphasizes that:

The Indian team’s match will be a historic moment

Indian cricket has yet to play in pink ball test game. Therefore, participating in the game against Australia will be a moment of history for the team. In addition, England are about to have a series with the Indian team in their circumstances.

This means Indians will be exposed to playing against England before the test match follows in September. But the most significant historical moment for this game is that the serial format becomes accessible to female cricketers from three countries.

As such, this game can open avenues for other female teams to experience test cricket.

Perpetual trophies pave a way forward

If and when Mel Jones introduces the perpetual trophy for the Australian and Indian women’s competitions, it would mean that the Test series would become consistent matches between different countries.

While they will be a token of past victories and an acknowledgment of the game’s pioneers, the trophies will therefore hold just as much promise of future women’s cricket test games.

Test cricket will improve the reach of women’s cricket

The three formats are already getting some good context from the multiformat series and the Women’s Ashes. In addition, these are good initiatives to bring Test Cricket back to the women’s teams. And with women’s cricket matches being popular right now, now is the best time to strike.

A woman’s Indian Premier League (IPL) could be a reality

Lisa Sthalekar, broadcasters and other current players believe that a women’s IPL will take place in the next IPL. This could be possible because of the internationals joining the huge domestic talent in India. Besides, Indian fans crave more from their female cricketers.

The Indian team does not need to win a world title first eerst

The Indian women’s team does not need to win a world title to bring the Women’s IPL to the surface. The investment of other countries in the women’s game is already inspiring other countries to start with the women’s IPL for others. Therefore, these additional countries will not win a T20 World Cup unless the national governments provide the same investment and opportunities.

Women cricket needs marketing and promotion

To make the women’s cricket team as popular as women’s tennis, there needs to be more promotion and marketing. But, as proven by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, such initiatives can give the women’s cricket team a platform, which in turn will provide brands and people who want to watch the sport.

Conclusion

According to Lisa Sthalekar, the limited ability to play in its most complicated form deprives players of the opportunity to see how good they can be at a game. But with renewed hopes for better opportunities for women’s cricket, she hopes that players like Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Woolvardit, Shafali Verma, Amelia Kerr and Smriti Mandhana will have better opportunities to take women’s cricket to another level in the future.