Family, faith and football are Norwood’s loves





Now that we’re doing it at the NFL level, let’s just say it’s something Norwood has always wanted. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” Norwood said. “I know the other guys did too, the hard work we’ve put in to make it come alive means so much. “I love playing football. It started when I was young. Both my parents played sports when they were young and introduced me to sports at a young age. My parents never forced me to play sports, they just supported me. It’s something I do loved, and it grew as I got older. “Love is out of the roof and will only keep growing. I just love playing this game.” When you love something so much, it can be painful to take it away from you. That is exactly what Norwood experienced. Norwood’s love for the game was dashed in 2019 when he suffered a knee injury and missed the entire season. “It was hard for me,” Norwood admitted. “I’ve never missed a game, let alone a whole season. The first weeks were tough, but I just attacked it. That’s how I deal with setbacks, I attack it.” “I feel like everything happens for a reason. I consider it a blessing. I learned more about myself. I learned the mental aspect of things. I had a role and took it seriously in the team. I wasn’t physically present, but I stood on the sidelines, cheering on my teammates, lifting them up, creating hype. “I’ve learned a lot of patience. I think my love for the game has grown even stronger there. When you take it away from you for an entire season, it’s a humbling experience. I realized how lucky I was to play at the top team in the country, at the elite level. I just had to learn about patience, because patience is everything. It’s trusting God, his timing and knowing that everything will be okay in the end. That’s one more thing I need to do during my recovery time, come closer to the man above My faith means everything to me Without him I wouldn’t be in this position I wouldn’t be talking to you now All the success I have now is a blessing from him Faith is the main focal point in my life.” In addition to his faith, his father, Michael Norwood, was another thing that helped him through the struggle of injury, who sustained the same injury when he was a freshman at Ranger College. “My father helped me a lot,” Norwood said. “He experienced that when he was playing with the ball. He had been there. He knew what it was like. He was that ear to listen. We have a close relationship. If you can talk to him about how I feel. feel, do you have your days that are better than others, days that are worse than others, that he could lean on him meant so much. “He would tell me you know who you are, you come out of this even stronger. That’s something that resonated with me, just knowing that I had to attack the adversity, attack every day in rehab like it was competition day, that was one of the things that stayed with me. “He told me to trust it and be patient because you will come back stronger.”

