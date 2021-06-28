Toe River Racqueteers FREE Summer Tennis Camp





Partners Aligned Toward Health is pleased to announce that the FREE Toe River Racqueteers tennis program will be offered again this summer on August 2-5 on the Mountain Heritage High School tennis courts. This will be the 12th year of the camp in Yancey County. Tennis is widely recognized as one of the best ways to be active and fit as long as one is able to do so, continuing the legacy of a lifelong active and healthy lifestyle for your children. Instructors will continue the effective methods of teaching children 10 and under with softer, slower moving and lower bouncing balls, lighter and shorter rackets, and a smaller field. This format helps very young children make contact with the ball, give them the chance to play the first time and keep them coming back. Tennis tailored to the children promotes greater participation and ensures that young children can play tennis much faster. As a result, children will develop tennis skills that mature in a good way, making them better players in the long run. Older children receive instruction that builds on those basic skills. Research has shown that early positive experiences in sports create a lifelong commitment to an active lifestyle. Tennis is fun for kids of all ages and abilities. The sport offers many social, health and psychological benefits with minimal risk of injury. The schedule for the camp is 9:00am-10:00am for kids in grades K-2 (4 year olds will also be included in this group), 10:15am-11:15am for kids in grades 3- 5 and 11:30 – 12:30 for children in groups 6 and above. Visit https://bit.ly/2021_tennis_camp to register. If kids don’t have a racket, one will be provided, but PATH asks parents to specify this when registering. If children have a racket from a previous year that they have outgrown, we ask that they bring it too, to donate it back to the program so that we can continue to offer rackets to all children for years to come. Please arrive at the pitch 15 minutes before the scheduled camp time and bring water, sunscreen, tennis shoes or other suitable close-toed shoes, a hat if needed and a BIG SMILE. North Carolina’s COVID-19 precautions in effect at the time of camp will be followed. At the time of this press release, masks or face coverings are left to the choice and preference of the family. Parents are invited to watch or can jump in and help. All coaches and assistants are volunteers, led by Michael Baldwin, Sr., USPTA Master Professional. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to do so. If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out the form at https://bit.ly/tennis_volunteer or contact [email protected] For more information about Toe River Racqueteers and to register, check out the details at: https://bit.ly/PATH_tennis_camp, the Partners Aligned Toward Health Facebook page, email [email protected], or call us at 828-222-3682. We need your child’s name and age, if they need a racket, parent/guardian name and phone number. The continuation of this program would not be possible without generous support from AMY Wellness Foundation, WNC Bridge Foundation and Toe River Health District. To learn more about Partners Aligned Toward Health, support our work, or volunteer, contact PATH staff at (828) 682-7899, [email protected], or visit www.pathwnc.org. ###







