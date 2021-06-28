Name, image and likeness for NCAA schools ‘like building a plane when you fly’

Stephanie Rempe and a small group of LSU employees spent several hours each day in June diving a seemingly endless series of rabbit holes.

Rempe, who serves as executive assistant director of athletics/chief operating officer of the LSU athletic division, assembled a task force more than a year ago to prepare the Tigers for what she believes will be the most transformative change to college sports. achievable since Title IX arrived nearly half a century ago. Beginning this Thursday, NCAA athletes will be allowed to earn money by selling the rights to their names, images, and likenesses (NIL).

For now, a combination of state laws and NCAA guidelines is expected to give a rough idea of ​​what kinds of money-making ventures will be allowed and what kinds of products athletes can approve. In at least seven states, NIL laws will come into effect July 1. Schools in states without a law on the books will likely have to form their own policies for athletes based on a short list of NCAA leadership requirements, according to a proposed rule change being reviewed by the Division I council at a meeting Monday afternoon.

The loose framework provided in the NCAA proposal and in some state laws creates a large gray area, leaving it largely up to individual schools to make decisions about specific deals that fall within that questionable range. So the rabbit holes, which have been twirling and colliding in LSU meetings in recent weeks as Rempe and her team try to sift through an endless stream of hypothetical situations to develop policies that turn that gray area into black. -and- white answers for their athletes. Despite their best efforts, Rempe knows that there will be plenty of unexpected situations that don’t come with an easy answer.

“It’s like building a plane when you fly,” she told ESPN last week. “That is what we do.”

Most athletic department officials across the country assumed for the past year that the NCAA or Congress would eventually prescribe a set of state regulations to guide them through the details of what athletes can do and provide the infrastructure needed. to enforce those rules. But attempts to pass a federal NIL bill continue to get bogged down in partisan disagreements. And an earlier, more detailed NCAA proposal nearly two years in the making was completely derailed last week by increased concerns that general restrictions on how players could make money could violate antitrust laws. In a confidential memo written late last week, the NCAA’s working draft of the preliminary NIL policy acknowledged that “the current environment does not allow as much guidance as membership prefers and has become accustomed to.”

As it became increasingly clear in recent weeks that aid was not coming from above, schools had to scramble to figure out the details for themselves. According to Casey Schwab, the CEO of NIL consulting firm Altius Sports Partners, the demand for outside help soared in June.

“Up until Memorial Day, there was a gradual curve of incandescent lights going off across the country about how big these changes will be,” Schwab said. “In the month of June, the gradual curve turned into a steep, steep slope. Everyone is starting to get it.”

Politicians, sports directors and other college sports stakeholders have predicted that the lack of a clear national standard for NIL rule changes will lead to some chaos this summer. That doesn’t mean games will be interrupted next fall or look different to fans than usual. It doesn’t mean dozens of players are destined to suddenly be declared unfit to play because they misunderstood the nuances of the new rules.

The chaos is likely to be contained in the offices of athletic departments, where officials who used to work with strict rules are forced to answer questions without clear answers. Schwab said the potential for problems to seep into public opinion could come if and when athletes and their schools disagree on the interpretation of what is allowed in the new rules.

For example, let’s dive down a rabbit hole. Louisiana state law, expected to be signed by the governor sometime this week, prohibits college athletes from subscribing to alcohol. Obviously this means an LSU football player can’t appear in a Budweiser commercial, but could he support a local liquor store that also sells soft drinks and snacks? Could he approve a Baton Rouge bar that doubles as a pool hall? What about a restaurant that serves food along with alcohol? Where do you draw the line? Schools will have to make the first decision.

When an athlete (and possibly their representative) disagrees with a school’s decision to prevent them from cashing in on a particular opportunity, disputes can quickly become uncomfortable. Major disagreements will likely have to be resolved through the legal system. Deploying lawyers to fight your own athletes will be an unpleasant experience for schools and teams that are constantly engaged in a hyper-competitive battle to recruit and retain talent.

Rempe said she is confident that LSU’s department is set up to work with their athletes to avoid most conflicts. She said it is essential to have a compliance department that is seen by their athletes as a group that is there to help them rather than play the role of a traffic cop. She also said it was helpful for her team to know what state law would likely allow to build their policies.

In anticipation of the NCAA’s NIL regulations, member institutions have had to sift through an endless stream of hypothetical NIL situations. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Most schools — those in 40 — some states with no legislation going into effect this summer — haven’t had the luxury of knowing the framework to use to shape their own policies.

Scott Dolson will celebrate his first anniversary of his appointment as vice president of Indiana and director of intercollegiate athletics on July 1. Indiana is one of the states that has no NIL legislation in the works.

Dolson said he had a plan for making NIL changes in his job interview and formed a task force to put his plan into practice during his early days in his new office. He said Hoosiers’ policy for NIL deals is 90% complete, but still awaits instructions from the NCAA before it can be completed. He said concrete answers to what will be allowed are difficult to give.

“Right now there isn’t a ton,” Dolson said in an interview last week. “What we’re trying to do now is give confidence that we’ll have the answers.”

Dolson said he has no doubt that Indiana will be able to provide the answers and resources its athletes need, but there will inevitably be scenarios that require additional discussion and thought as there is no specific rule and no precedent exists. Right now, they’re waiting for the NCAA to officially pass new rules before finalizing their plans to make changes to campus by the end of the week.

“We will be agile,” he said. “We’re not sure when we’ll receive more information, but based on that, we’ll be ready to drop the rest of the dominoes. We’ll need to finalize the draft of our policy, meet with our coaches, and then meet with our student-athletes and their parents to get that information out there. But we’ll be ready. If we had to do something today, we could do something today.”

Indiana’s planning for this summer’s big change began a year ago when Dolson appointed two of his staffers to lead the department’s NIL efforts. He said they’ve worked with on-campus business and media professors to figure out how best to prepare their athletes, and they’ve hired a few outside companies to get a better picture of the national landscape. Indiana hired Opendorse, which provides schools with a technology-based platform to facilitate NIL deals, among other things, to help its athletes make the most of the new opportunities ahead. Months later, they hired Schwab’s company, Altius, to help the department think about the best ways to create and implement their new policies.

Schwab said many of the schools he spoke to over the past year focused primarily on resources that would maximize what their athletes could earn, especially by building an athlete’s brand on social media platforms so they can use those tools. could use when recruiting pitches for potential athletes. Largely because they waited for further guidance, Schwab says most athletic departments only recently started thinking about all the other details about how this would change their jobs and reshape roles within the department.

“You have to have someone on campus who is more of a facilitator than a decision maker,” he said. “That person who knows what tools to get from the toolbox depending on the question they get from an athlete or a coach.”

Rempe and Dolson both said it has been a long process to prepare, and one that has turned out to be more work than they could have initially imagined in the past month.

“I don’t think I had any idea how big the elevator would be,” said Rempe. “We all assumed it would go through the NCAA or Congress the longest. You obviously don’t go down all those rabbit holes six months ago. We just kept it big and when it got confusing, we just said, ‘Oh , somehow we’ll figure this out.'”

Rempe said she believes LSU has most of it figured out when the date for this big transformative change arrives, but she doesn’t know if this will get easier or much more complicated as the calendar changes to July.