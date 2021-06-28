Former Manchester United defender shares interesting story about Cristiano Ronaldo



Former Manchester United defender Ritchie De Laet has shared an interesting anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive nature from their time together at Old Trafford. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2003 as an 18-year-old and quickly developed into one of the greatest players in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo played 292 times for Manchester United over a period of six seasons, scoring 118 goals. He was instrumental in the Red Devils’ golden run in the league and Europe, including three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. It was at that time that Ritchie De Laet shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo for a few months. The Belgian recently spoke with HLN and recalled a certain game of table tennis that showed the Portuguese hunger for victory. We were playing table tennis with our teammates and I beat him in one match. Than, Cristiano bought his own table tennis table to practice and that didn’t happen again, De Laet said. It was this competitive nature that propelled Cristiano Ronaldo to the pinnacle of success at Old Trafford and helped him win the Ballon d’Or in 2008. Ronaldo eventually left Old Trafford for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, but by then he was already part of Manchester United’s folklore. Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive mentality the key to his success Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 and continued his golden run in Italy as well. He already has 101 goals from 133 appearances for the Bianconeri. The 36-year-old was also a key player for Portugal at Euro 2020, but despite his exploits, the Selection were knocked out of the tournament by Belgium in the Round of 16. However, the Juventus star still managed to score five goals, equaling the record for most international goals by Iran’s Ali Daei. It is Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive nature and zeal to be the best that has made him an inspiration to footballers everywhere. Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here! Edited by Arjun Panchadar Sign in / Sign up to comment









