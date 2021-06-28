Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story Enters All-Star Game Home Run Derby At Coors Field





Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story announced Monday that he will compete in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story joins Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets’ Pete Alonso as players confirming they will compete in the derby. Sources also confirmed to ESPN that Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini will participate. Story tweeted: “Can’t wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let’s gooo!!” Can’t wait to participate in the Home Run Derby 2021!! Denver, let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/aNKTfuWQc5 Trevor Story (@Tstory2) June 28, 2021 Story, in the final year of his contract with the Rockies and the subject of trade speculation, has hit nine home runs this season. The two-time All-Star has 143 home runs to his name in his career. 2 Related He will try to become the fourth player to win the derby in their own stadium. Bryce Harper was the last to do it in 2018 when he was with the Washington Nationals and the event was held at Nationals Park. The derby was not held last season as there was no All-Star Game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alonso defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by Toronto Blue Jays 23-22 in the final round of the 2019 event. Guerrero, who leads the league with 26 home runs this season, said last week that he will not compete this year so he can stay fresh for the second half of the season. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who is second with Ohtani in homeruns with 25, also declined an invitation. The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held on July 12 and will be broadcast by ESPN.

