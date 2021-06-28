NFL Responds To Carl Nassib News With ‘Football Is Gay’ Commercial





As Pride Month draws to a close, the NFL has released a new commercial demonstrating its support and embrace of the LGBTQ+ community. The 30 second spot begins with the line “Football is gay” while light cheers play in the background. Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is acceptance. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.” The video is a direct response to The Public Coming Out of Carl Nassib last week, according to Outsports. Nassib, a defense point for the Las Vegas Raiders, is the first active NFL player to be out. I’m proud of the clear message this spot is sending to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is definitely for you, Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equality and inclusion, told Outsports. I’ll be playing the first line over and over in my head all season. Rapoport told USA TODAY Sports last week: “It’s okay not to fully understand the LGBTQ+ experience to be an ally. You don’t have to be an expert in all terms. You just have to try.” In conjunction with his announcement last week, Nassib donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a leading national organization providing assistance in crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. The NFL followed suit with its outspoken support for The Trevor Project in the commercial, reiterating the fact that LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult in their lifetime have a 40 percent lower risk of committing suicide. “If you like this game you’re welcome here,” wrote @NFL on Twitter. “Football is for everyone. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands behind the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.” Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

