Tennis American Stephens beats 10th seed Kvitova from Wimbledon





LONDON (Reuters) – American Sloane Stephens won the battle of former Grand Slam winners against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday to oust the Czech 10th seed of the All England Club with a 6-3 6-4 victory. The 2017 US Open champion came into the game at Center Court with a 2-1 lead against Kvitova, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2011 and 2014, but all of their previous encounters have been on hard courts. “Obviously I saw the first lap and thought, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be a tough job,'” Stephens said in her post-race interview on the track. “But knowing that I will probably play on a big field and feel good, I was excited to play against Petra.” A run-up to the quarter-finals in 2013 remains the best result for 28-year-old Stephens at the Grand Slam on the grass track. Playing her first game on grass since Wimbledon 2019, the former world number three, who has fallen to 73rd in the rankings, showed no signs of rust against Kvitova as the sun finally came out after a soggy day. “It’s so special, obviously I haven’t played on grass for two years and then being able to come back and having my first game on grass at Center Court back here with fans is really a dream,” Stephens added. “I like grass and it’s just not really translated. It’s been a few years since I got a good result on grass, but here’s a good start, beating a really good grass field player, so I’m looking forward to more matches and hopefully I can get a good run here at Wimbledon.” After an early exchange of service breaks, Stephens got a second that proved enough for the American to take the opening set, while Kvitova struggled to keep her first serve in. The Czech, who injured her ankle in a bizarre fall while performing her media duties at the French Open earlier this month, seemed sluggish in her movements in the first set. Kvitova had a great chance to take the lead in the second game when she had four breakpoint opportunities in the sixth game, but Stephens held out and then took the crucial break in the next game to lead 4-3. Story continues The American cashed in on her first match point with a forehand winner who appeared to have taken the line after a challenge from Kvitova. She then faces her compatriot Kristie Ahn or Briton Heather Watson for a place in the third round. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-american-stephens-knocks-10th-165513133.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos