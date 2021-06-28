Hockey players Airdrie arrested in raid of more than 1 million dollars





Two Airdrie hockey players were arrested on June 16 in connection with an investigation by the Calgary Police Department (CPS) that seized more than $1 million in street drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. “Earlier this month, we collected evidence on a group of individuals who engaged in behaviors consistent with drug trafficking,” a CPS press release said. “This led to two search warrants. “From these search warrants, we seized more than 11,000 grams of fentanyl, nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, 87 Oxycodone pills, along with smaller amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and other unknown substances.” CPS stated that the total street value of the seized drugs was estimated at $1.187 million. On June 16, two individuals previously associated with Airdrie’s competitive hockey community were charged. Noah Riley Doherty, 18, and Justin Fedoruk, 21, are now facing several drug trafficking charges in connection with the seizure, along with a charge for possession of the proceeds of crime. According to the press release, they will appear in court on July 2 and June 25, respectively. “We know there is no such thing as a safe street drug,” CPS Inspector Cliff O’Brien stated in the release. “This investigation resulted in a significant amount of drugs being removed from our streets that could potentially cause harm to the community. We will continue to target drug traffickers to keep our city safe.” Fedoruk and Doherty were both members of the Airdrie Thunder junior B hockey team, with Fedoruk playing as one of the team’s goalkeepers in the 2019-20 and shortening the 2020-21 seasons, according to his Elite Prospects page. Doherty played as an affiliate player for the Thunder in 2019-20, before moving to the Fernie Ghostriders junior B team last year. Both players grew up playing for small elite hockey teams in Airdrie. When reached out, Thunder President Gord Ziegler noted the following: “It’s an unfortunate scenario playing out — nobody knows anything at the moment,” he said. “Whatever happens, we’re going to leave that to the proper authorities.” According to CPS, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be levied in the coming weeks.

