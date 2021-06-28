Volleyball, table tennis table tennis in Eastern Region benefit from Betway initiative

Volleyball from Monday 28 June 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Betway, the leading online sports betting company, has organized a training workshop for volleyball and table tennis teams in the Eastern region.

The training seminar under the Betway Up program was designed to build community sports teams in the Eastern Region.

The training session held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region was attended by female and male volleyball teams and table tennis teams in the Eastern Region. The neighborhood teams were made aware of sports science, coaching and fitness.

To further support the participating teams, Betway has donated volleyball and table tennis equipment to all participating teams in preparation for their various leagues and competitions.

The event also saw a hands-on session on the volleyball court of Koforidua Technical University, where participants had the opportunity to demonstrate their volleyball skills under the supervision of the former captain of the national volleyball team, Mr. Eric Antwi Ofori.

dr. Aniemena-George Chidi, a sports and exercise physician, scientist and team doctor for the Obuasi Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, engaged the players in sports science, focusing on the need to participate in sports and healthy activities.

He advised that in order to stay fit and at the peak of their performance at all times, athletes should be careful about the foods they eat, as some foods take longer to digest, affecting their performance on the pitch. could affect.

One of the nutritious yet cheapest foods we have in this country is coconut water and I will recommend all teams to prioritize it because it is rich and good for the well-being of their players, he said.

dr. Chidi begged them to exercise control, practice concentration and always remain confident and committed to the sport.

For his part, Mr. Eric Antwi Ofori urged the athletes to be humble wherever they are and also to be focused on their goal, adding that this was the only path to success.

The Eastern Regional Sports Development Officer, Ms. Gifty Fosu Fianu, praised Betway for expanding their initiatives beyond football to support lesser-known sports in the region.