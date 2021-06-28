Qantas flies Australian cricket team on a 16-hour direct flight from Brisbane to St Lucia





Australian airline Qantas is operating an unusual one-way direct flight from Brisbane, Queensland to St Lucia, allowing the Australian cricket team to take part in a tour of the West Indies for a five-match T20I series. It will be the team’s first visit to the Caribbean in five years and only the team’s third overseas tour since the start of the pandemic. While Cricket Australia would normally send its players and support staff on regularly scheduled commercial flights to attend these types of international tours, the current COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine rules make it easier to just charter an entire plane. Qantas was brought in to transport the team and their entourage on a two-year-old Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the 10,000-mile flight that would take approximately 16 hours. The flight flew over the vast emptiness of the South Pacific, before crossing South America and entering the Caribbean. While unusual, Qantas flight QF6079 is no longer than some of the airline’s pre-pandemic regular scheduled flights — helped a bit by strong tailwinds. When Qantas started a direct service from Perth to London, it was given 17 hours to complete a flight of just 9.09 miles and the flight back to Australia could sometimes be completed in about 16 hours and 20 minutes. While that flight is no longer operating due to the pandemic, Qantas is operating some repatriation flights from London to a dedicated quarantine facility in Darwin, in the Northern Territory. But again, these flights are clocked in at around 4pm. However, Qantas has its sights set on even longer flights once the pandemic is over, with plans to operate direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York. Flight times will be as much as 20 hours one way and the airline will have to order new Airbus A350 aircraft to make the flights profitable.

