Area footballers capture high school careers at Shrine Bowl | K-State Sports

HUTCHINSON Three area players travel intertwined in the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday. Once the match ended in a 14-0 win in favor of the West, their paths diverged again.
One is the local Manhattan High star who has already enrolled in Kansas State.
Another will continue his college-level football career and remain able to play at Emporia State.
The third will also be an Emporia State student athlete. He just hangs up the football boots; baseball beckons.
Saturday was the last time they could wear a helmet with their high school logo on each side.
But for all that makes them different, one thing united them all Saturday: the honor that comes with playing in the state’s annual all-star game and playing with the knowledge that the final score means less than the charity cause it was on. based.
You gotta love the case
There was never a question in Damian Ilalios’ mind that he would participate in the Shrine Bowl. That had nothing to do with being one of the best players in the state as a defensive lineman with MHS, or being a freshman for the Wildcats now.
The Shriners organization is close to his heart.
You have to love the case, he said. My grandmother was part of Shriners once, so it was a cause that was much closer to home for me. I wanted to do what I could to support the cause.
That said, he still enjoyed ending his high school career with a win and no less in a shutout way.
Oh, it’s great to win, he said. Please win.
Ilalio played a key role in keeping the East team off the scoreboard, along with fellow K-State freshman Gaven Haselhorst at the scrimmage, giving offensive linemen everything they wanted. (And probably more.) Ilalio finished with three tackles (one solo, two assisted), but cared a lot more about others getting the glory.
So is Trevor Erickson.
He was a star during his time at Chapman High and decided to move on to K-State. Erickson picked up a pass in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for the West. Already 7-0, the West went on to score the second and final touchdown of the game after Erickson’s interception.
On the field for the game, Ilalio had no idea that Erickson hacked the pass out of the blue.
I was just trying to block people when I heard we were going crazy, Ilalio said. But Trevor did really well.
Ilalio also enjoyed being on the same team with Andrew Khoury for once. Starting quarterback for Manhattan’s nemesis Junction City, Khoury led the state in passing yards last season, taking the Blue Jays to the Class 6A title game.
Me and he are pretty good friends. Playing together was definitely different, but I love him as a quarterback, Ilalio said. I think he was the best quarterback in the state last year. He is a great person to play with. I think he deserves much more (credit). He’s a great quarterback. He has a throwing ability that I don’t think you can learn. It’s a great talent he has.
While Ilalio and other players attending Division I schools collected the lion’s share of pregame headlines, he was quick to point out that being selected for the Shrine Bowl alone is an indicator of talent.
We are all stars. It’s not like we just jumped on the scene, he said. I’ve been in football against some of them. I’ve heard of it in other sports. So we’re all pretty good athletes and we’ve been hearing about each other for four years. I’m just about to meet a few so it’s really nice to get a personality in the face and name and make new friends for life.
Wanna see where you are je
After a stellar career at Riley County High, Nic Allen will join the Emporia States football program later this year. And play hell. Somewhere. At this point, he said, I don’t think anything is set in stone in terms of where hell will line up.
On Saturday, however, he played cornerback, where he recorded two tackles (one solo, one assist) and a layoff for the West squad.
I think I played well, he said. I feel like I did my job, the whole defense did its job all night. A shutout is pretty cool, so I’m not complaining.
It was great, Allen said. We’ve been working hard this week. This closes it the way you want it.
Allen set one goal for himself before kick-off: He wanted to see how he stacked up against the best players Sunflower State had to offer, especially those from schools much larger than Riley County.
It’s something you can never do, he said. You want to see where you are, so it’s a cool yardstick.
Allen walked away convinced that he had proved he belonged.
I was better at a corner than I thought I was because I usually don’t play corners, he said with a laugh. I did a lot better than I thought, so that was nice.
A great way to go out
Brooks Whaley, a multisports star at Rock Creek High School, walked off the field with the rest of the East squad saddled with a two-touchdown loss.
But he walked away with his head held high.
And he walked away with no regrets.
This is it for football, said Whaley, who played receiver and caught a five-yard pass on Saturday. This is it.
Ironically, he helped the Mustangs to the semifinals of the Class 3A basketball tournament, an event also held in Hutchinson, last season, and played at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, just a few hundred yards from Gowans Stadium.
But his future is in baseball. He was the choice of The Mercurys for All-Flint Hills baseball player of the year last season, as he batted .613, batted .825 and had an on-base percentage of .713. Oh, and the Mustangs won the Class 3A title in dominant fashion, destroying Anderson County, 19-0, in the championship game. Whaley will strive to carry that success on the diamond to Emporia State, where he will play alongside Mason Sturdy, another member of the Rock Creeks title team.
However, all thoughts about baseball fell into the background on Saturday.
It was so great to play in this tradition, in this game, Whaley said. It was so great hanging out with all the guys, meeting them all. It was a nice time. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.
Whaley knew only a handful of players in the game beforehand and tried to meet as many as possible by the time the final whistle sounded.
While Whaley said he felt he had a solid game individually, he was disappointed that the East failed to score a single point.
Our attack didn’t really click tonight, but we barely missed anything, he said. I feel like I was open to really good guys. It was just a blast. We just missed a few.
With his football career now a part of his past, Whaley said he wouldn’t shed any tears.
This is a great way to go out with my football career, for sure, he said. I didn’t even know I was going to get this so I thought my last game was (in the fall). So this was a great way to go out.