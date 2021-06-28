First summer camp for street hockey proves popular in Lancaster

LANCASTER – When Kolton White heard that the street hockey camp was coming to Lancaster, his mother said he wanted to apply immediately.

The 6-year-old is a “huge hockey fan,” she said, and while he’d love to play ice hockey, street hockey seemed like a great first step into the sport.

The camp has two more Friday sessions before it ends, but it is usually full. Hosted by the Lancaster Parks and Recreation Department, equipment for the camp was provided by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Parks Superintendent Mike Tharp Jr said he was pleasantly surprised by how popular the camp was: camp registration opened about six weeks before the first session and classes filled up quickly.

He said the parks department is aiming to bring the camp back next year and, if possible, provide space for indoor hockey.

“We’re going to reconvene and figure out a way to maybe make it a two-season program. This camp had excellent timing with the Friday Night Bandstand: North Broad Street is closed for that, and the space won’t be used all day once the stage is on.” set up in the morning,” said Tharp. “We’ve also had a lot of support from the community: we have coaches, we have equipment and now all we need is the players.”

He added that over the course of the camp, he heard from parents that they had to travel outside of Lancaster for anything hockey-related, so the camp offers the desired programming closer to home.

Tharp said the camp is largely due to Rachel McCoy’s efforts to secure sponsorship from the CBJ organization.

McCoy, who serves as the community connections coordinator at Fairfield DD, said she was inspired to bring the camp to Lancaster after she featured a similar camp in Pickerington in a newsletter for the organization. She explained that this was before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the camp, but with help from someone in Fairfield DD, the right people at CBJ were connected to get the ball rolling.

“My sons have done a similar program at Medill (primary school) here in town, and we thought we could try it here in town. I was a little surprised to see the interest here. One of my sons really likes hockey, but seeing other kids around here come to camp too, which was great.” McCoy said. “We hope to use some extra equipment to increase the capacity of the camp, but this was a great first start, not even just for the die-hard fans, but for kids who might just want to do something.”

“Maybe they’ll find something they love that they’ve never tried before, and might not have experienced otherwise.”

Luis Anda is one of the volunteer coaches during the camp. He helps with the older kids in attendance, going through light exercises and instruction before they start scrimming.

He said the street hockey show was something he’d wanted to see in the city for a long time, and when his wife told him the camp was asking someone to coach, he was “ecstatic.”

“I’ve been trying to get hockey here in any form for a long time. To me, this definitely seems like a baseball, football, or basketball oriented town. I was a little surprised at how many kids signed up, but something close having was definitely a plus,” he said. “I’d like to see this continue to expand over the years. There’s a good mix of kids who already have some experience and those who are just trying hockey for the first time.”

“I’m thrilled that the city has started this camp, and I’d love to see the momentum continue from here.”

Kolton White played as a goalkeeper during one of the camp’s scrimmages on Friday, wearing pads supplied by the CBJ, which is fitting as it is his team of choice.

He said he likes the camp and to play.

“I like that we can practice hockey and learn more about the game and learn what to do. It’s a lot of fun, I’d love to come back next year,” said Kolton.

