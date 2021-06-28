Matchups Set For 23rd Annual Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge





ROZEMONTE, ILL. The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Mens Basketball Challenge, now in its 23rd year, have been set and will be played on Monday, November 29, Tuesday, November 30, and Wednesday, December 1. The Challenge will match all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams. Tipping times and network assignments will be announced later. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU together will broadcast all 14 games of the event, matching the college’s top basketball programs competing for the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available to stream through the ESPN app. The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Mens Basketball Challenge, now in its 23rd year, have been set and will be played on Monday, November 29, Tuesday, November 30, and Wednesday, December 1. The Challenge will match all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams. Tipping times and network assignments will be announced later. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU together will broadcast all 14 games of the event, matching the college’s top basketball programs competing for the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available to stream through the ESPN app. Challenge Highlights and Notes: The Big Ten captured the 2020 Challenge with a 7-5 record, marking the second year in a row that the Big Ten defeated the ACC. Last year, two of the Challenges 14 games were not played due to concerns about COVID-19. In 2019, the Big Ten won the Challenge with an overall record of 8-6. The ACC leads the all-time series 12-7-3, with its last win in 2017. The Big Ten has won seven of the last 12 Challenges dating back to 2009, with the ACC victorious in 2016 and 2017, and the Conferences who split the Challenge three times (2012, 2013, and 2018). During the 2020 Challenge, the Big Ten took four top-25-ranked wins over the ACC: Illinois defeated then-ranked No. 10/11 Duke, Iowa topped then-ranked No. 16/14 North Carolina, Penn State defeated then-ranked No. 15/15 Virginia Tech and Wisconsin then knocked out ranked No. 23/22 Louisville. Illinois 83-68 win over then-number 10/11 Duke in the Challenge marked the second of two Big Ten wins over the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2020. Earlier in the season, Michigan State hit the road, beating Duke 75 -69. The Big Ten became the first conference, besides the ACC, to win two games at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the same season since the Southern Conference in 1981-82. This year’s Challenge features 16 teams competing in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Big Ten led all conferences by nine bids in last year’s NCAA Tournament, while the ACC and Big 12 were in second place with seven teams each. The Challenge will feature a rematch between Rutgers and Clemson, who met in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Tigers 60-56 to secure their first NCAA Tournament win since 1983. 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule Monday 29 November Notre Dame in Illinois

Iowa in Virginia tuesday 30 november Indiana in Syracuse

Minnesota in Pittsburgh

Northwest at Wake Forest

Duke in the state of Ohio

State of Florida in Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers wednesday december 1 Virginia Tech in Maryland

Michigan in North Carolina

Louisville, Michigan

Nebraska at NC State

Miami in Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2021/6/28/matchups-set-for-23rd-annual-big-ten-acc-mens-basketball-challenge.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos